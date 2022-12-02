Japan fans celebrate after stunning win over Spain

STORY: In Qatar, overjoyed Japan fans spilled out of Khalifa International stadium in song and dance. Celebrations continued outside the stadium with Japanese flags, face paint and samurai outfits.

In Tokyo, some fans chanted at Tokyo's iconic Shibuya crossing, while some cheered with excitement in a bar after Japan's victory.

Spain also advanced to the last 16, beating out Germany on goal difference, but Spain supporters were mostly deflated as they left with just four points from the group stage.