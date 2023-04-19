Japan to Evacuate Nationals From Sudan Amid Continuing Violence

Japan began operations to evacuate its citizens from Sudan as fighting continued between the Rapid Support Forces and the Sudanese armed forces, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on April 19, according to the Japan Times.

The government will send Self-Defense Forces to evacuate approximately 60 Japanese “personnel and staff from nongovernmental organizations, the Japanese Embassy and then Japan International Cooperation Agency,” the report said.

According to the Japan Times, the Japanese citizens set to be evacuated “are safe but lack food and water amid frequent electrical breakouts.” Credit: Prime Minister’s Office of Japan via Storyful