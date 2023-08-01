Jansen's two-run homer (15)

Reuters

Only two years after claiming Olympic gold in Tokyo, Canada bowed out of the Women's World Cup in the group stage for the first time in 12 years and the difference between the two global tournaments was "pressure and belief", said coach Bev Priestman. The seventh-ranked Canadians, who looked rattled all tournament, needed only a draw on Monday against world No. 10 side Australia but were eliminated with a 4-0 thrashing in front of a sea of green and yellow at Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.