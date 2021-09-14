Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler photographed during date night in Nashville
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler are taking their budding romance public!
Jana Kramer and Jay Cutler are taking their budding romance public!
Pascal Siakam wants to emphatically quash the notion that he and Nick Nurse are on anything but good terms after a heated altercation last season.
With the first week of the NFL season in the books, football fans turn their attention to Week 2 where there's a number of intriguing matchups to feast on.
Carmelo Anthony also said his former teammate in Portland, Damian Lillard, "never talked about leaving [the Trail Blazers]."
Do teams really need to maximize a quarterback's rookie contract window before they have to pay him? Not really.
Another statement win by the Blue Jays.
“How could Bowman, who has been publicly accused of covering up the abuse of a serial predator, be allowed to lead USA Hockey?”
Derek Carr threw a 31-yard TD pass to Zay Jones, beating the Baltimore Ravens 33-27 on Monday night in the Raiders' first game with fans in Las Vegas.
The All-Star Game is reportedly returning to Seattle for the first time since 2001.
Ciara wore a 172 diamond ring as an accessory at the event.
Auston Matthews is hoping his troublesome left wrist will be ready in time for the start of the new NHL season.
There are bad throws, then there's this.
'I was like a cat. I had multiple lives tonight.'
The San Francisco Giants became the first major league team to clinch a playoff spot this season, hitting four home runs to beat the San Diego Padres 9-1.
Can you blame him?
For one reason or another, there's seemingly always been an indifference towards Bosh’s place in the overall narrative of the Raptors franchise.
Haralson played nine season in the NFL with the Saints and 49ers.
After what seems like decades away from Toronto, the Raptors are finally coming home — and the fellas look ready to roll.
The UEFA Champions League finally kicks off this week and Matchday 1 is loaded with storylines, including a Messi-less Barcelona looking to usher in a new generation of European League glory without the Argentinian superstar.
Even though he's still recovering from the broken tibia he suffered at UFC 264, McGregor tried to fight someone in public.
One of the best ways to find value in your fantasy draft is to identify and target players primed for a rebound. Let's examine some of the top candidates heading into the season.