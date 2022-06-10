Jan 6 the ‘culmination of an attempted coup’ -Rep. Thompson

STORY: The chairman of the congressional panel probing the deadly 2021 U.S. Capitol attack by Donald Trump's supporters on Thursday opened the hearings into the causes of the violence by accusing the former president of being at the center of a conspiracy to thwart democracy.

After almost a year of investigation, the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack showed videotaped testimony from senior Trump White House officials and campaign officials.

The first video testimony shown during the hearing was an interview with William Barr, who served as Trump's attorney general, saying that he had told Trump he did not believe the election was stolen, calling those claims "bullshit."