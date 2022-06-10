Jan 6 the ‘culmination of an attempted coup’ -Rep. Thompson

STORY: The chairman of the congressional panel probing the deadly 2021 U.S. Capitol attack by Donald Trump's supporters on Thursday opened the hearings into the causes of the violence by accusing the former president of being at the center of a conspiracy to thwart democracy.

After almost a year of investigation, the U.S. House of Representatives Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack showed videotaped testimony from senior Trump White House officials and campaign officials.

The first video testimony shown during the hearing was an interview with William Barr, who served as Trump's attorney general, saying that he had told Trump he did not believe the election was stolen, calling those claims "bullshit."

Latest Stories

  • Gausman and defence struggle early as Blue Jays fall 8-6 to Twins

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman judged the rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins as his worst outing of the season. Gausman (5-4) surrendered nine hits and five runs (three earned), a walk and struck out three in an 8-6 loss that allowed the Twins (32-24) to take two of three in the weekend set against the Blue Jays (31-21) on Sunday. The first-year Toronto righty lasted only 3 ⅔ innings. It was the first time in his 11 starts he didn't make it to the fifth inning. In the first two

  • Benches clear in 9th as Mariners beat Astros

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mariners manager Scott Servias was ejected for his role in a benches-clearing scuffle in the ninth inning of Seattle's 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night, a game in which Cal Raleigh had a career-high four RBIs and Julio Rodriguez hit a late two-run shot. With two outs in the ninth, Houston's Héctor Neris plunked Ty France in the back. Players and coaches on both sides began chirping at each other, and Servais led the way as Seattle's bench emptied to confront the Ast

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    BROSSARD, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens continued to rework their player development department by securing the services of a talent from their own backyard -- and the best player in women’s hockey. Marie-Philip Poulin signed on as a player development consultant with the Canadiens on Tuesday. The 31-yard-old’s new job is on a part-time basis, as she still has a fiery passion for her playing career with another Olympic cycle approaching. "It's clear that my priority is still to be playing hockey

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • Royals' bats awaken in 8-4 win over Blue Jays to avoid sweep

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Matheny spent about 20 minutes in the dugout before his Kansas City Royals took the field against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday and tried to put what has been a miserable 20-game stretch into perspective. “There's some things we can get better at,” Matheny said of the 5-15 rut, “and it's a long list.” They took care of a couple of them in their series finale against Toronto. Kansas City finally managed to get into hitter's counts throughout the game, knocking ou

  • Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for record 5th time

    Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season. Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on to

  • Lehkonen scores in OT, Avalanche sweep Oilers

    EDMONTON — The Oilers learned plenty of lessons this spring. And a team looking for a playoff breakthrough finally did just that. Edmonton fought back from a 3-2 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Kings in seven games in the opening round before disposing of the Calgary Flames in five to advance to its first Western Conference final in a generation. The Oilers are now also keenly aware they'll need to give even more if the once-proud franchise is going to reach its ultimate goal. Artturi Lehkonen s

  • After busy off-season, new-look Redblacks ready to move on from dismal 3-11 campaign

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Redblacks believe significant moves made by first-year general manager Shawn Burke, and the integration of new players into the team atmosphere, will help the team improve on its ugly 3-11 record from last year. Redblacks head coach Paul LaPolice said team-building was a key factor throughout training camp with a number of new faces joining the team. "We did a lot of team-building stuff over the course of training camp to make sure these guys .. jelled with the new crew," LaP

  • Canada men's soccer training session scrapped amid compensation talks

    VANCOUVER — Two planned training sessions in Vancouver for Canada’s men’s soccer team have been scrapped amid ongoing discussions about player compensation. Canada Soccer's advanced teams set up equipment at the Vancouver Whitecaps’ training facility Friday afternoon, but packed it back up and left the field empty minutes before the session was set to begin. A session planned for Saturday was also cancelled. "Canada Soccer are currently in discussions with their national team players pertaining

  • Toronto Raptors put Champagnie — Julian, not Justin — through pre-draft paces

    TORONTO — Julian Champagnie has seen the rigours an NBA season first-hand from his twin brother Justin, and so has no illusions about playing basketball on the game's biggest stage. "I definitely have a lot of respect for (Justin)," Julian said. "He did have some really high moments and had some really low ones where he wasn't playing (in his rookie season with the Raptors), and I know how he felt, it was tough. Seeing him persevere and continue to go harder and eventually find his role, it was

  • What Matt Chapman’s mound visits tell us about his leadership

    Toronto Blue Jays third-baseman Matt Chapman has been pivotal to the team's defensive success this season, both with his glove and his leadership.

  • Hedman: Lightning need to play best game of series to win in New York

    The Tampa Bay Lightning have to win at least one game at Madison Square Garden to overcome the Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final. Heading into Game 5 in New York, Victor Hedman believes his team have to play their best game of the series to stand a chance.&nbsp;

  • Gauld's penalty shot lifts Whitecaps to 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps showed their "never say die" attitude once again Saturday, says goalkeeper Cody Cropper. After battling Real Salt Lake through a tough second half, the 'Caps appeared poised to accept a 1-1 draw until defender Luis Martins was cut down while streaking into the penalty area in injury time. Vancouver was awarded a penalty shot and attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld sent a ball soaring into the top-right corner of the RSL net, clinching a 2-1 victory three minutes i

  • Palat scores late, Lightning beat Rangers 3-2 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored with 42 seconds left and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday to cut their deficit in the Eastern Conference finals to 2-1. Palat’s goal, off a nifty pass from Nikita Kucherov, capped a comeback that began after Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals in a span of just over two minutes in the second period to put the Rangers up 2-0. Facing the prospect of falling behind 3-0

  • Canadian bobsled, skeleton athletes object to non-disclosure clause in contract

    Canadian bobsled and skeleton athletes fear their national federation is trying to silence them, saying a clause in their athlete agreement contradicts the principles of safe sport. The Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton athletes' agreement for 2022-23 includes a clause that athletes not "divulge or convey to others" any information that paints BCS in a poor light. And the non-disclosure clause remains in effect for six months following the termination or completion of an athlete's contract. "It basicall

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Angels fire manager Joe Maddon amid 12-game losing streak

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels fired manager Joe Maddon on Tuesday with the team mired in a 12-game losing streak. Third base coach Phil Nevin will be the Angels' interim manager when they host Boston on Tuesday night. Maddon went 130-148 with the Angels, who hired him before the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season. Maddon spent three decades of his career as a player and coach for the Angels before going on to an impressive managerial career in Tampa Bay and with the Chicago Cubs,

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.

  • Draisaitl deserves all the praise for valiant playoff fight

    Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.&nbsp;

  • Duvernay-Tardif putting NFL career on hold to do his residency

    Canadian Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is putting his NFL career on hold once again. Duvernay-Tardif told The Canadian Press on Wednesday he has received four contract offers from NFL clubs — he wouldn't divulge the teams — but is putting football on the back burner after being accepted into a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital, starting next month. The veteran offensive lineman has been an unrestricted NFL free agent since March. He's not retiring, rather he's taking care of medical requir