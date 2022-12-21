Jan. 6 committee makes historic move against Trump

Reuters Videos

STORY: The cave is reputed to be the burial place of Salome,apocryphal nurse to the newborn JesusArcheologists say they have uncovered newevidence that it was both an important Jewish tomb and a Christian pilgrimage siteLocation: Lachish Forest, Israel(Zvi Firer / Excavation director, Israel Antiquities Authority)"We are sitting inside the cave that's called Holy Salome cave. According to a local Christian tradition, Salome was the midwife that helped Mary, the mother of Jesus, give birth to Jesus over there in Bethlehem. She didn't believe that Mary (was) still a virgin. Because of that, her hand just froze in the air. The minute she touched Jesus' cot, her hand came back to life. From then, she became holy for Christians."Experts say work to prepare the2,000-year-old cave for public access unearthed stone slabs and mosaic floors consistentwith a family tomb for prominent Jewsalong with decorated oil lamps thatsuggest the site served Christian pilgrims"We knew about the cave for at least 40 years. Everything was buried down. But now, during the excavations to open up the cave for the first time to the public, we found this big yard, one of the biggest yards in Israel, of the entrance to the burial cave. There is almost (not) any yard like that. So during the excavation, also, we found the tens of oil lamps, we saw signs of pilgrims, we saw signs of inscriptions. This is all the newest thing in archeology today in excavations of Israel."