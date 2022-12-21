Jan. 6 committee makes historic move against Trump

The panel wrapped up its sweeping 18-month-long investigation by issuing four unprecedented criminal referrals against a former president. Urging the Justice Department to prosecute former president Donald Trump for a multi-part conspiracy obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to make a false statement, and inciting an insurrection.

