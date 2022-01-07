Jan. 6 Capitol riot: Where the Sacramento-area people charged stand one year later
It has been one year since Donald Trump supporters from across the United States violently stormed the U.S. Capitol to try and upend the election process of now President Joe Biden. Since that day, federal prosecutors have worked tirelessly toward tracking down flights, social media posts and the many tips that have come their way to find people involved in the insurrection. KCRA 3 has gathered the latest information on the Sacramento-area people who were charged in connection with the riots.