JaMychal Green with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns

The Canadian Press

Connor McDavid is must-see entertainment and not just for hockey fans. The best player in the world is having such an off-the-charts year that his peers can't help but watch his highlights. The Edmonton Oilers captain has already set career highs with 55 goals and 127 points, and there are still 15 games left in the regular season. "He’s from a different planet," Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said. McDavid's latest act has been as a goal-scorer after spending his first seven NHL seas