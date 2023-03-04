JaMychal Green with a dunk vs the New Orleans Pelicans

From their personal careers to their constant support, here's everything to know about Steph Curry’s parents
Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving became the first pair of Dallas Mavericks teammates to each score at least 40 points in the same game.
The ESPN mainstay said there was a double standard against black players
Ja Morant is at an inflection point.
Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points, but the Clippers saw their double-digit lead evaporate in the second half in the 115-91 loss to the Golden State Warriors.
Detroit Mercy's Antoine Davis finished three points shy of Maravich's career scoring record on Thursday night, but his dad isn't ruling out trying to give him one more chance.
The team is being rightfully torched online after a video of Raptors players explaining why “girls run the world” was tweeted and quickly deleted.
Kyle Dubas got most his shopping done early this year. The Toronto Maple Leafs general manager then made one more deal before Friday's tepid NHL trade deadline passed. Dubas swung five trades between Feb. 17 and Tuesday in a roster reconstruction that added six new players to the fold. He then nibbled around the edge of the organization's depth chart ahead of the largely non-event 3 p.m. ET cutoff, snagging Radim Zohorna from the Calgary Flames for fellow AHL forward Dryden Hunt. "A number of di
BROSSARD, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens used their cap space to acquire assets and helped their American Hockey League affiliate in a quiet trade deadline day on Friday. General manager Kent Hughes said the Canadiens could have made one or two more trades but decided to be a little more conservative in his second year running the storied franchise. “(Vice-president of hockey operations Jeff Gorton) tells me to settle down, he's going to tie me to the desk so I can't make a trade every week,” Hug
The Maple Leafs have been among the most active teams ahead of the NHL trade deadline, and the moves are already paying off on the ice.
In the 2023 season, there are some new faces in Formula One. Here’s what veterans and newcomers alike are expected to earn.
Managers around the American League East are expecting the Blue Jays to be a formidable foe in 2023.
LONDON, Ont. — Brad Gushue's team is back at the Tim Hortons Brier as defending champions. They'll have to change their residency situation or roster makeup next season if they need to qualify to return via provincial playdowns. A successful title defence at Budweiser Gardens would ensure they come back as Team Canada but anything less would require some kind of an adjustment under current rules. "It would be a situation where they were not residency compliant if they were to not win and had to
From the Anaheim Ducks to the Winnipeg Jets, here's where each of the NHL's 32 teams stand after Friday's trade deadline.
Naomi Schiff laughs as soon as the words “social media” are uttered. “Oh gosh, the internet?” she asks, taking a moment to gather a full response.
Charles Robinson is joined by Frank Schwab to discuss the biggest NFL news stories swirling around the NFL combine in Indianapolis, including Bryce Young's size measurements, Jalen Carter returning, the Las Vegas Raiders' plans at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens' negotiations with Lamar Jackson, Daniel Jones' contract talks, Aaron Rodgers and more.
Even with starters Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins still on the sidelines, the Golden State Warriors are suddenly looking like a serious contender again. Jordan Poole scored 34 points, Klay Thompson had 19 points and a career-high 11 rebounds, and the defending champions used another big second-half surge to rally past the Los Angeles Clippers 115-91 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory. "I just feel there's a grit that comes with defense that allows you to shake it off and keep playing," coach Steve Kerr said of his team's comebacks.
At BKFC Knuckle Mania 3, relative unknown Josh Watson knocked out former NFL star Greg Hardy – the moment he had been seeking for 16 years.
Jon Jones and Ciryl Gane came face-to-face for the very first time at Thursday's UFC 285 pre-fight press conference
LONDON, Ont. — Defending champ Brad Gushue defeated British Columbia's Jacques Gauthier 6-5 on Friday night in the opening draw at the Canadian men's curling championship. Gushue, from St. John's, N.L., made a draw to the button in the ninth end that led to a steal. He capped the win by holding Gauthier to a single in the 10th. The veteran skip has won the Tim Hortons Brier on four occasions over the last six years. His Brier win last season in Lethbridge, Alta., was sandwiched by an Olympic bro