Jamison Battle rises up and throws it down
Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Manaea will be staying in Queens as the Mets rebuild their rotation.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
Eagles backup quarterback Kenny Pickett also suffered a rib injury in that loss to the Commanders.
Burrow's 37th touchdown pass was one of the best of his season.
Washington is 10-5 for the first time since 1991 and Philadelphia is left with some questions.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
Luzardo is coming off an injury-filled 2024 but will be a big boost to the Phillies' rotation if he can stay healthy.
For all the pyrotechnics of the modern offense, the expanded CFP has started off with three games where one team was capable of manhandling the other.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
The Nittany Lions will play Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
The record had stood since the first weekend of the four-team playoff in 2015.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.
Here's how much teams can cash in for winning the CFP.
While 2024 was an incredible year in sports, it was also one that saw the deaths of so many legends — some beloved, some polarizing, but all who undoubtedly made their mark on sports history.
Several key players have us scratching our heads this week. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts makes a call.
The new College Football Playoff is here.
Dalton Del Don examines some of the most deceiving fantasy stats through 15 weeks of the season ... including Brian Thomas Jr.'s WR16 rank.