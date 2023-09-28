Jamie Raskin leads Democrat slap down of GOP Biden impeachment attempt
Jamie Raskin leads Democrat slap down of GOP Biden impeachment attempt. Reuters
Jamie Raskin leads Democrat slap down of GOP Biden impeachment attempt. Reuters
A nearby Delta passenger awoke and stopped the assault on the flight to Florida, federal prosecutors say.
The latest polls in Canada have the country’s Conservative Party in a very comfortable position. If an election were held now, it’s predicted that the Tories would take 179 seats, against the governing Liberals with 103, and the socialist New Democratic Party 21. The Greens and Quebec separatists would split the rest. There are 338 MP in Ottawa’s House of Commons, so even with the country being as regional as it is, that Conservative victory would be sufficient for a working government.
The crowd included people exposed by a local newspaper for carrying misleading signs.
GM and the UAW were expected back at the main bargaining table, and on his way there Mike Booth has choice words for Trump.
The influencer showed off her 'beautiful family' for the photoshoot.
CALGARY — The wife of Chris Snow says the Calgary Flames vice-president of data and analytics suffered a "catastrophic" brain injury after going into cardiac arrest and isn't expected to recover. Chris Snow, 42, was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2019. Kelsie Snow said Wednesday on social media that her husband became unresponsive and suffered a heart attack on Tuesday. She said paramedics and doctors were able to get his heart beating again, but suffered a brain injury du
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared an update on behalf of The Archewell Foundation, and detailed their latest philanthropic activation in Nigeria
The Princess of Wales was hospitalised in 2012 with extreme morning sickness, known as hyperemesis gravidarum, but she rarely speaks about it
“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime event, really,” Australian wildlife officials said.
"Breaking: Donald," the former president's niece wrote on social media.
Suzanne Morphew’s husband Barry was named as a prime suspect in her murder before charges were later dropped
Jessica Calvillo struggled to find answers for her 9-year-old daughter amid a painful ordeal
"Old Orwell would simply be amazed how all his fictions became the reality of Mariupol," an advisor to Mariupol's exiled mayor wrote on Telegram.
For a country that has pretensions to be the pre-eminent power in European affairs, Germany has an unerring habit of finding itself on the wrong side of history.
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie welcomed daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt in 2006
The much-indicted ex-president gave Raheem Kassam a host-by-host Fox critique before copping to how much he watches.
Rep. Jason Smith couldn't explain why a message dating to a time when Biden was not in office or a candidate would be proof of political corruption.
A low-key trendsetter, Kendall Jenner appeared in Paris for The Row Paris Fashion Week show, wearing a trench coat and mid-length skirt.
(Bloomberg) -- Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell distanced himself from House Republicans’ government shutdown demands, underscoring the divide within the party and weakening Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s negotiating leverage as Washington barrels toward an Oct. 1 federal funding lapse.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Wins US Space Force Contract for StarshieldPakistan Rupee Set to Become Top Performing Currency Globally China Puts Evergrande’s Billionaire Founder Under Police ControlPeloton Soars A
A judge will sentence a former youth-care worker next year for repeatedly having sex with a teen in her care, who she harboured in her apartment while he was on the run from her workplace, almost five years ago. Bianca Chouinard, 26, pleaded guilty last October to sexual exploitation by touching a 17-year-old boy for a sexual purpose while in a position of trust or authority. The charge stems from Chouinard's time working at a Moncton youth home in late 2018 and into 2019.Chouinard was set to be