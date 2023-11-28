Jamie Lynn Spears tells of fears for her daughter's life during near-drowning
Jamie-Lynn Spears told the harrowing story of how her eight year old daughter Maddie nearly drowned after falling off a boat into the family pond on the latest episode of I’m a Celebrity… last night.Trapped underwater for many minutes, poor Maddie had to be airlifted to hospital. It didn’t look good: a priest even read her last rights, but thank god, she survived. “Her body physically sat up, her spirit responded to it for whatever reason” Spears said. “That’s when I became Catholic.”