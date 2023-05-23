Jamestown votes to suspend hiring freeze
The city of Jamestown voted Monday to suspend the Fire Department hiring freeze
Harlan Crow told The Atlantic that he and Clarence Thomas mostly talk about their shared interests, and only tangentially talk about work.
"I want to personally thank you for your support," read the letter from Santos. "Now more than ever, the Republican majority needs to stick together."
Political scientist says majority of Nebraska legislators ‘seem not to know or care what they’re doing as long as it feels right to them and they have the votes to do it’
Defectors have been warning the West about the power and brutality of the Russian security services, writes former CIA officer John Sipher
GALLATIN, Tenn. (AP) — Shortly after being sworn in last fall, the new majority of the Sumner County Commission in Tennessee acted to update one of its official documents. The new version said county operations would not only be orderly and efficient, but “most importantly reflective of the Judeo-Christian values inherent in the nation’s founding.” It was an important moment for the 14 commissioners who had campaigned under the banner of the Sumner County Constitutional Republicans. The group ha
The situation in Haiti has been deteriorating badly over the past few months. Hundreds of people have been killed across metropolitan Port-au-Prince by armed gangs seeking to assert their authority, while half of the Haitian population — approximately 4.7 million people — faces acute hunger. Helen La Lime, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Haiti, warned of kidnappings every six hours in 2022. She said that without the deployment of an international specialized force, any progress in Haiti “will remain fragile and vulnerable to being reversed.”
The proven formula for solving a debt-ceiling standoff is to pass tough-sounding spending cuts Congress later dilutes.
The Republican governor and potential 2024 candidate is accused of attempting to erase Black history and restrict diversity, equity and inclusion.
After their most successful season in recent memory, tribal hunters face the backlash for problems they didn't create.
Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/Getty/ReutersPublic trust in elected officials is at an all-time low, and it’s no surprise why. Between the gerontocracy that controls our governing bodies, the corrupting influence of money in politics, a thriving anger-tainment industry, and a political culture that places self-preservation over principle, it’s imperative that we take steps to restore Americans’ faith in our democracy.Take Sen. Dianne Feinstein, a trailblazing and fierce ad
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Arizona, Nevada and California said Monday they’re willing to cut back on their use of the dwindling Colorado River in exchange for money from the federal government -- and to avoid forced cuts as drought threatens the key water supply for the U.S. West. The $1.2 billion plan, a potential breakthrough in a year-long stalemate, would conserve an additional 3 million acre-feet of water through 2026, when current guidelines for how the river is shared expire. About half the cuts wo
OTTAWA — As the RCMP marks its 150th anniversary, a familiar, nagging question about the storied national police force is resurfacing: Should the Mounties withdraw from small communities across Canada to fully concentrate on big-ticket federal files such as cybercrime, fraud and human trafficking? The notion of a more focused version of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a sort of "FBI North" that leaves provincial and municipal policing to others, has rarely been far from conversations about th
Gov Roy Cooper says GOP lawmakers could set back North Carolina public schools for a generation. GOP calls speech a publicity stunt.
Zelensky said on Sunday at the G7 conference that Russia no longer occupies Bakhmut
US$20 billion: That’s how much American investors think Canadian taxpayers should fork over to compensate them for their failed bid to develop a liquefied natural gas (LNG) facility in Québec. Ruby River Capital LLC, the U.S.-based owner of GNL Québec Inc., filed a claim against Canada under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) after its Énergie Saguenay project failed to pass a federal environmental impact assessment. The proposed LNG terminal had already been rejected by the Québec government over concerns that it would increase greenhouse gas emissions and negatively impact First Nations and marine mammals.
WASHINGTON (AP) — If the fight with Congress over raising the government's debt limit is such a dire threat, why doesn't President Joe Biden just raise the borrowing ceiling himself? It's theoretically possible, but he's all but ruled it out for now. The administration has been searching for possible ways to allow the U.S. to keep borrowing if Congress can't come to an agreement. One potential option Biden and his advisers have been looking at: Would he have the power to go around lawmakers by r
There's potential for a "violent risk-off move in equities as we get closer to the projected x-date of early June."
After another trip to the White House, the Republican speaker says he and President Joe Biden are finding out where their differences lie.
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — One of Oregon’s largest labor unions says it’s going to try to oust a Democratic state lawmaker who has been a longtime labor ally. United Food and Commercial Workers Local 555 said Monday it had filed paperwork to initiate a recall effort against Rep. Paul Holvey of Eugene, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. If successful, it could trigger an election later this year deciding whether Holvey, the House speaker pro-tem, can stay in office. Holvey, joined the House in 2004 and
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and House Republicans wrapped up another round of debt ceiling talks Sunday as Washington races to strike a budget compromise along with a deal to raise the nation's borrowing limit and avert an economy-wrecking federal default. President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy spoke by phone Sunday while the president was returning home on Air Force One after the Group of Seven summit in Japan. They plan to meet Monday at the White House. “It went well, we’l