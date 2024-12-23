Jameson Williams reacts to Antwaan Randle El's reaction to his TD 'GMFB'
Jameson Williams repeatedly told officers, including one who was a fan, during the stop that he played for the Lions.
This is the second celebration-related fine for Williams this season.
The Red Sox add veteran arm Walker Buehler to their new-look rotation.
The Mets are bringing back Sean Manaea, who had a career year in 2024.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Though playoff hopes are gone, four wins in five games has changed the outlook on McCarthy's future in Dallas. It's a complicated situation that both coach and owner helped create.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all the action from Week 16.
The Lions don't need to resort to trickery to put points on the board. But it sure is fun when they do.
Week 16's Sunday slate is in the books and there were performances and injuries that will have long term fantasy implications. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown all the action and place the games in three categories: Games we care about the most, games we sort of care about and games that could have been an email.
“A lot of things we do in our run game is designed with Jalen,” Saquon Barkley said. “It’s kind of hard to continue to run the same stuff when he’s not in there."
Minnesota could be on a collision course with Detroit in Week 18 for the NFC's top spot.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald close the book on Week 16 with this Sunday's edition of the fifth quarter: the five games that intrigued them the most. In addition to the Commanders-Eagles tilt, the guys discuss the Minnesota Vikings staying atop the NFC leaderboards with a win in Seattle, Michael Penix's first start with a solid 34-7 win for the Atlanta Falcons over the New York Giants and close out with the two Saturday games.
The Cowboys have now won four of their last five even though they're no longer in playoff contention. The Bucs' playoff hopes took a hit with a loss.
Week 17, the championship round for the majority of fantasy football leagues. Get ahead of the pack with these pickup suggestions.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
Bryce Young threw for two touchdowns and ran in a third to lead the Panthers to their first win in weeks on Sunday afternoon.
On paper, Baltimore appears to be rounding into Super Bowl-caliber form. Beating the bogeyman Steelers is proof of concept.
On this week's overreaction pod, Dan Wetzel Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde acknowledge what led to home teams handedly winning each matchup. They cover how offensive line and defensive line play factored into it, and recognize how amazing it was to see all 4 games played on college campuses.
The Longhorns will play Arizona State in the Peach Bowl.
Ohio State and Oregon could very well have the two best teams in college football this year. But thanks to a new CFP format that is already showing flaws, they're meeting in the second round.