Jameson Williams eligible to return to Lions on Monday after NFL revises gambling policy
The Detroit Lions are going to get Jameson Williams back from suspension early after the NFL revised the gambling policy.
The Detroit Lions are going to get Jameson Williams back from suspension early after the NFL revised the gambling policy.
Amon-Ra St. Brown's touchdown celebration at Lambeau Field got a frothy response from a spectator that was out of bounds.
Lions quarterback Jared Goff playfully confronted Amazon Prime analyst Ryan Fitzpatrick over calling him a "Poor Man's Matt Ryan."
Video shows the classy move by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
The first month of the NFL season is a wrap. The 49ers and Dolphins are at the head of the class, while the Bears have lots of work to do.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don offers up his lineup advice for every Week 4 game.
Zach Johnson says a bug which has spread through the US team room was a factor behind their sluggish start to the 44th Ryder Cup on Friday, with his players “low on energy”.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The differences between Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are stark. Height. Weight. Draft profile. College pedigree. Temperament. Approach to their job. It's a dichotomy the Steelers believe they can exploit in hopes of getting the best out of both. It's also a compelling case study in the ongoing debate on the value of running backs, a debate with no right answer and maybe no wrong one either. The 6-foot-1, 232-pound Harris is a 2021 first-round pick who starred at Alabama and a
A source previously told PEOPLE that Kelce "rented out" a rooftop restaurant to host a party for his friends
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones has been arrested on accusations of violating a domestic violence temporary protection order, authorities said. Vegas-area police arrested the 33-year-old edge rusher early Friday. He's being held at the Clark County Detention Center with bail set at $15,000, according to online records. He’s scheduled to appear in court Dec. 4. Attorney Peter Christiansen in Las Vegas said he represents Jones. He declined to comment about Jones’ ar
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski sheds light on some overlooked lineup options for Week 4.
Fantasy bounce-back stories are a theme our analysts expect to emerge from Week 4. What else are they predicting?
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — David Montgomery rushed for 121 yards and three touchdowns, and the Detroit Lions asserted themselves as the team to beat in the NFC North, dominating the first half and beating the Green Bay Packers 34-20 on Thursday night. Montgomery carried the ball 32 times after he sat out the Lions' victory over Atlanta last Sunday with a thigh bruise. He became the first Lion to rush for three touchdowns at Green Bay and the first Detroit player to top 100 yards rushing with three T
During the Sports Seriously segment, Jets' wide receiver Garrett Wilson was informed of adding Trevor Siemian to the roster
Prices on the secondary ticket market for the Chiefs-Jets game had been plummeting but now they are gong through the roof.
Logan Paul is preparing for Mike Perry incase Dillon Danis doesn't show up on fight night.
Watch NBA champion Jamal Murray challenge himself on the mats against UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.
The hosts claimed a record-equalling five-point lead.
Andy Behrens determines if fantasy managers have overreacted or been responsible when it comes to moves tied to struggling players.
Andy Murray’s visit to Beijing ended in fury as he wasted three match points, smashed his racket and then pushed a TV camera out of his way in his haste to leave the court.
Here are some of the most notable preseason stories to monitor before the 2023-24 NHL campaign gets going.