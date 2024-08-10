James Wood's solo home run (4)
James Wood smacks a solo home run to left-center field, tying the game at 1 against the Angels in the bottom of the 2nd inning
Day 15 of the Paris Olympics was big for Team USA with women's soccer, men's basketball, and track and field earning several gold medals.
The 2024 Paris Olympics are nearly over, but Saturday was a packed day across France as events started to wrap up ahead of Sunday's Closing Ceremony.
Steph Curry lead Team USA with 24 points.
Yes, it was one drive. Yes, it was against a mix of Jets backups. But a particular play will have GM Adam Peters and the rest of the Commanders' decision-makers buzzing about their No. 2 overall pick.
Team USA men won their fifth straight Olympic gold medal.
McEwen won his first Olympic medal.
This is encouraging, Commanders fans.
Those performances boosted USA Track & Field’s medal count at these Olympics to 34.
Caleb Williams didn't play long but made an impression.
In today's edition: The USWNT's new "Big Three," Grant Fisher spotlight, Khelif wins gold, "Layers of the Games," and more.
Justin Fields got the chance to start with Russell Wilson being held out.
The teams will meet at the historic NASCAR track on Aug. 2, 2025.
Rachael Gunn, or B-girl Raygun, became an internet sensation for her look and her performance in the breaking competition on Friday.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about if there’s a possibility we see pro baseball players participating in the 2028 Summer Olympics, the Braves and Reds taking their game next year to the racetrack and make their picks for The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
Benjamin finally has his first individual Olympic gold medal.
The modern pentathlon has its own hypothetical backstory: Imagine a soldier trapped behind enemy lines. What would that soldier need to know and do to escape?
The U.S. women extended their Olympic winning streak to 60 games.
Team USA's Anna Hall finished in fifth place in the women's heptathlon after running a 2:04.39 in the final event, the 800M.
Sha’Carri Richardson has her gold at last. Richardson and the rest of Team USA’s 4x100 women’s relay team triumphed on Friday night, bringing home gold.
Should Trey McBride be the fantasy football TE1 in drafts this season? Here's Dalton Del Don on that and more.