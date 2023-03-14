James Wiseman with a dunk vs the Indiana Pacers

Ryan Reaves and Bokondji Imama produced a real dud of a fight on Sunday.
The Celtics guard was ejected for slamming Young to the ground.
LONDON, Ont. — Championship on the line and a chance to draw for the win. This was Brad Gushue's wheelhouse and he delivered again Sunday when it counted most. With Manitoba sitting two in the 10th end, Gushue drew the four-foot ring with his final shot to win his fifth Tim Hortons Brier title in seven years. "I trusted it. We made it. It's awesome," Gushue said. Manitoba's Matt Dunstone gave up three points in the eighth end — the first multiple-point end of the game — but responded with a deuc
Felton Spencer played in the league for 12 seasons before he retired in 2002.
The Leafs star has scored his fair share of highlight-reel goals, but the one he buried against the Oilers on Saturday was on another level.
Connor McDavid is must-see entertainment and not just for hockey fans. The best player in the world is having such an off-the-charts year that his peers can't help but watch his highlights. The Edmonton Oilers captain has already set career highs with 55 goals and 127 points, and there are still 15 games left in the regular season. "He’s from a different planet," Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said. McDavid's latest act has been as a goal-scorer after spending his first seven NHL seas
Jakob Chychrun is an elite NHL blueliner, a key cog for the upstart Senators, and a big raw cow heart guy, apparently. Whatever works!
The Raiders moved fast to land a familiar quarterback.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Bianca Andreescu got off to a shaky start against Peyton Stearns in her women's singles match Saturday at the BNP Paribas Open, but the Canadian eventually found her groove en route to a three-set victory. The Mississauga, Ont., athlete took two hours, 24 minutes to defeat her 21-year-old rival from Cincinnati, Ohio, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the round of 64. Andreescu had two aces, four double faults, and won 46 of 92 points on return. Stearns had no aces, six double faults and on
It's WrestleMania 39! The first ever WrestleMania of the Triple H era. Check out the match card, predictions, preview, date, rumours and start time.
Denny Hamlin said Monday that he made intentional late-race contact with rival Ross Chastain during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event, saying that he felt the timing was right for a measure of revenge at Phoenix Raceway. “It wasn’t a mistake,” Hamlin said. “I let the wheel go, and I said, ‘He’s coming with me.’ ” […]
It appears Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a popular person as the NFL free agency begins.
Connor Bedard, considered a generational talent, leads NHL Central Scouting's midterm rankings. Which team has the best chance to draft him?
The Brazilian midfielder was sent off during the first half of Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Southampton
College Basketball Hall of Famer Tom Penders urged the NCAA to "remember this slap in the face" after UNC declined NIT invitation.
A youth hockey official was arrested on Sunday after assaulting a player during a game in Sainte-Foy, Quebec.
The R&A is expected this week to propose a roll-back of the ball in the long-running distance saga - but the decision could still take years to reach.
Which hitters are being overlooked in fantasy baseball drafts? Dalton Del Don has nine under-the-radar bats deserving of more attention.
The Bears have reportedly signed two top free-agent linebackers.
The pair are in talks for an April clash in London, where the winner would emerge as the undisputed heavyweight champion