James Wiseman with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets

Nurse speculated about his future with the Raptors organization in a seemingly random, unprompted rant with his team in the thick of the playoff hunt.
USA TODAY Sports is here with everything you need to know about the NBA playoffs, including odds and potential matchups as of April 4, 2023.
The actor's son is an assistant coach for the 2023 NCAA Champions, the Connecticut Huskies
"[Iowa] can have that spotlight. We'll go to the Obamas," Reese said during an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast
Joel Embiid scored 52 of the 76ers' 103 points in Tuesday night's victory over the Celtics. "The MVP race is over," Sixers coach Doc Rivers declared.
Harold Varner III has unleashed a remarkable attack against his fellow LIV players, saying “they’re full of s---; they’re growing their pockets, not growing the game”.
'He figures it out wherever he goes,' Pelicans coach Willie Green said of Russell Westbrook, who fits well with the Clippers after rocky Lakers tenure.
Players from Saudi-backed LIV Golf will be allowed to compete in this year's Masters, but an invite was not extended to CEO Greg Norman.
OTTAWA — Thinking it may have been a circus throw for show, some laughs were heard at TD Place when Niklas Edin tried a spin shot in the 10th end of Sweden's game against Norway on Wednesday. Gasps mixed with shrieks of incredulity rang out when he actually made it. Edin, the defending champion at the world men's curling playdowns, tied the game with an otherworldly shot that left the sport's most seasoned rock-throwers at a loss for words. "There's these moments in sports where sometimes the mo
The Canadian ice dancer took to Instagram to share a carousel of photos marking her childhood skating club's 50th anniversary.
TORONTO — Outfielder Jordan Luplow was claimed off waivers by the Blue Jays from the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday and then optioned to Toronto's triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, N.Y. Left-handed pitcher Hyun Jin Ryu was transferred to the 60-day injured list from the 15-day IL as he continues to recover from Tommy John surgery. Luplow, 29, played in 83 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks last season, batting .176 while connecting for 11 home runs. The five-foot-11, 195-pound outfielder signed with A
Who can forget FAU, Fairleigh Dickinson over Purdue or Markquis Nowell taking over Madison Square Garden? Those are the moments that we'll remember.
Ben Affleck, who directed and stars in the biopic, "blew" the scene that criticized the Portland Trail Blazers' for refusing to draft the NBA legend.
Manoah's next start against the Red Sox should be an absolute spectacle.
Seamus Power is now just the third person in history to hit back-to-back aces in the Masters Par 3 Contest.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 22 points and the Toronto Raptors rallied from four 9-point first quarter deficits to roll past the Charlotte Hornets 120-100 on Tuesday night. Toronto has won five of its last six games, improving to 40-39 and solidifying their position for the NBA play-in tournament. The Raptors scored 19 straight points during a stretch late in the third quarter and into the fourth quarter after Charlotte had gotten within 80-75 with 3:49 left in the third quarter.
The HGTV star opened up about trying to “make ends meet” during his college years in an Instagram post on Tuesday
This MVP race is an extremely close call, and that should be fun.
The WWE wrestling legend was visiting Los Angeles for Wrestlemania when he unexpectedly got sick and was admitted to ICU
Italian authorities have arrested three men and one woman in connection with the theft of a luxury watch belonging to F1 driver Charles Leclerc.