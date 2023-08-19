James Outman's solo homer (15)
James Outman hits a solo home run to left-center field, Dodgers trail behind by eight against the Marlins in the 5th inning
Seattle Mariners second baseman Dylan Moore's giant gaffe on the base paths turned a single into an out.
Kevin Kiermaier may be on the injured list, but he's still playing a big role for the Blue Jays, both on and off the field.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered in the ninth inning, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Toronto Blue Jays 1-0 on Friday night in the opener of an interleague series between playoff contenders. Encarnacion-Strand drove a 2-2 pitch from Jordan Hicks (2-8) deep to left for his fourth homer. It was Cincinnati's fourth hit of the game. Fighting for positioning in the NL playoff standings, the Reds (64-59) won for the third time in four games. Toronto wasted a terrific performance
TORONTO — Conversations with Victor Martinez and Hunter Mense have changed Cavan Biggio's thought process at the plate. The results of that new philosophy can be seen in his batting average. Biggio got off to a slow start this season, with his batting average sinking as low as .111 on April 29. But he and fellow Toronto utility infielder Santiago Espinal started chatting with Martinez, a special assistant to the Blue Jays organization, at spring training about how they can improve offensively. T
The mom of two experienced a "scary and frantic" trip to the ER with her son Bronze
Stefanos Tsitsipas was forced to plead with an umpire on Wednesday to have a fan kicked out of his tennis match after accusing her of buzzing before he served. The Greek world number 4 approached the umpire to say there was "a person imitating a bee" behind him at the Western and Southern Open in Ohio. The umpire said he would "take care of it", but Tsitsipas went to a group of people behind him to find out who the culprit was.
The Spaniard suffered a three-set defeat against the American in the quarter-finals at the Toronto Masters last week.
As Odell Beckham Jr. gets a new chance with the Ravens, it's fair to wonder what could have been for him.
All three suspended members were arrested in North Carolina this month
Scott Pianowski examines this season's tight end landscape, which has become fantasy football's toughest position to navigate.
Ezekiel Elliott finally found a home with the Patriots, but it didn’t end his relationship with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott.
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Taiwan threw a combined perfect game to beat Canada 6-0 on Thursday in its opening game at the Little League World Series. Taiwan's Fan Chen-Jun did damage on the mound and with his bat, pitching 3 2/3 perfect innings with nine strikeouts and hitting a two-run homer in the second inning to cap the scoring. Jaxon Weir started for Canada and allowed three runs (two earned) over 1 1/3 innings, striking out three and walking one. Nickson Heilsing gave up three runs, including Fan
Lionel Messi spoke to the media for the first time since joining Inter Miami five weeks ago
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa was aware of the course record at Olympia Fields, and not just because of how well he was playing Friday in the BMW Championship. He happened to see a video board just as it flashed a message that Chris Kirk was challenging the course record of 63. “Just randomly saw that today, and then I had to think about it,” Homa said. Homa broke the record even with two bogeys, making 10 birdies in his round of 8-under 62 that gave him a two-shot lead over Kirk (66) goi
According to Colby Covington, his title fight with Leon Edwards could remain on hold because of a Jon Jones request to the UFC.
What does fantasy football draft perfection look like this season? Dalton Del Don and Jorge Martin debate the best way to build a roster.
The Team Hendrick driver sat down with us to talk about what he considers his toughest year yet.
GRANADA, Spain — Lu Dort scored a team-high 13 points but it was not enough as Canada fell 94-88 to the Dominican Republic in its final tune-up game for the FIBA World Cup on Friday. Trae Bell-Haynes added 12 points off the bench, while RJ Barrett and Dillon Brooks each had 10 for Canada. Head coach Jordi Fernandez limited his starters' playing time, to give his reserves more opportunities to jell as a team. “It was a game to make sure that we gave minutes to everyone,” Fernandez said. “We had t
HAMILTON — Playing at Tim Hortons Field agrees with Tre Ford. Ford threw two touchdown passes as Edmonton defeated the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 24-10 for its first win of the season. And the Elks had to wait for it as the contest was delayed 90 minutes to start the second half due to lightning. Edmonton (1-9) snapped a club record-tying 13-game winless streak. And Ford, a native of Niagara Falls, Ont., earned his second career victory as a CFL starter at Tim Hortons Field. Last year, the '21 Hec Crig
England defender Maguire wanted to stay at Old Trafford and fight for a starting spot.