James Norton on a high after new play 'A Little Life'

STORY: The 37-year-old British actor is one of the stars of the first English-language stage adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara's best-selling 2015 novel of the same name.

Like the book, the play, too, tackles dark topics.

Norton said the cast and crew had been provided with ample resources to tackle the difficult subject matter.

"Everyone assumes I'm going home and kind of crying into my bath water but actually, there's something about the material and the journey we go on as a company and the kind of, the collaborative element to it, we all feel wonderful afterwards. I mean, that's not to disregard the dark subject matter. And luckily we have an amazing group of people supporting us through that. But the experience of performing it, and the audience's reaction at the end, is really magical."

Previews of the production were held at London's Richmond Theatre from March 14 to 18 ahead of its West End debut on March 25.

'A Little Life' is due to run at the Harold Pinter Theatre until June 18.