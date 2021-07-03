James McCann's RBI single
James McCann knocks an RBI single into center field, giving the Mets a 2-0 lead in the 5th inning
The Lightning are one win away from defending their Stanley Cup.
Alek Manoah, back from a five-game suspension, struck out a career-high 10 over seven innings of three-hit ball for the Toronto Blue Jays in their 11-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Canada's Tokyo 2020 athletics team was unveiled on Saturday by Athletics Canada and the Canadian Olympic Committee.
The final day of week 1 at Wimbledon includes Coco Gauff and Roger Federer.
Chicago's veteran defenseman is reportedly seeking a move to Edmonton, among other teams.
Babe Ruth never hit this many home runs while working as a pitcher.
The White House, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and others all weighed in after sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson was suspended for marijuana use.
Antetokounmpo has been out since the third quarter of Game 4.
Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the round of 16 at Wimbledon after routing Britain's Andy Murray 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 on Friday.
Josh Gordon was suspended again in January after suffering "a setback in his battle with substance abuse."
This looked ugly.
The man has 16 homers in the last three weeks.
Restricted free agent Joel Eriksson Ek has signed a new eight-year, $42-million extension that carries a $5.25-million cap hit with the Minnesota Wild.
McGregor was knocked out by Poirier in the second round of their bout at UFC 257 in Abu Dhabi on Jan. 24. making him 3-3 in his last six fights.
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Denmark's journey at the European Championship is headed to London. The Danes, who have developed into a surprise contender after their tournament began with midfielder Christian Eriksen suffering cardiac arrest on the field, advanced to the Euro 2020 semifinals on Saturday by beating the Czech Republic 2-1. Following the usual tributes to the recovering Eriksen from UEFA and fans — a giant No. 10 shirt laid out on the field and a “For Christ10an” banner in the stands — D
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have parted ways with defender Ali Adnan following extended visa issues. The club announced Saturday that it had agreed to a "mutual contract termination" with the 27-year-old Iraqi international. Adnan has not played for the 'Caps (2-6-2) this season because issues with his U.S. visa kept the left back in Canada when pandemic-related border restrictions forced the team to relocate to Sandy, Utah. Whitecaps CEO and sporting director Axel Schuster said in a sta
LONDON — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime is the latest Canadian to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon. The 20-year-old advanced Saturday when Nick Kygrios retired due to an injury in their third-round matchup at the grass-court Grand Slam. Kygrios won the first set 6-2 and Auger-Aliassime took the second 6-1 before the Australian bowed out due to an apparent abdominal injury. The Canadian said he was just starting to settle into the match when his opponent retired. "I was playing good. Of cour
The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ England and Ukraine fans needed a lot of paperwork to enter the Stadio Olimpico. They had to have a ticket, a negative COVID-19 test and proof of residency either in Italy or a country for which no quarantine is required to enter the country. England fan Mike Dobres says you can’t get in with a British passport. He adds “they’re really strict.” Dobres says he flew in from Spain on Friday with 200 other England fans for the match in Rome. He says
TORONTO — The world No. 1-ranked decathlete Damian Warner trained in an unheated hockey arena all winter that was so cold some days he couldn't feel his feet. Melissa Bishop-Nriagu worked out in her home gym during a two-week quarantine after competing in the U.S. Andre De Grasse had to train on a soccer field for weeks after his track in Florida closed for COVID-19 protocols. The trio headline a Canadian track and field team for the Tokyo Olympics that's not just one of the most talented ever a
The shove came with minutes left in the final game of the Western Conference finals.