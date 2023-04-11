James McCann's RBI double
James McCann smacks an RBI double to right field to drive in Ramón Urías and give the Orioles a 3-2 lead in the 4th inning
Augusta National has been hit with a sustained downfall throughout Saturday
Sports was always going to be the sector where fashionable gender ideology came undone. If males can be females and vice versa, then there is no need to have separate sports categories for men and women. But men and women have different bodies and one doesn’t have to be an endocrinologist to know this.
Almost exactly 10 years ago to the day a Chinese boy named Guan Tianlang made headlines when he became the youngest player to compete in the Masters. At just 14 years of age, Guan seemed impossibly young to be playing one of the most feared golf courses in the world. But he was brilliant that week. His play at Augusta became one of the feelgood stories of 2013, although the fairy tale was nearly ruined when he was controversially docked a shot for slow play towards the end of his second round, j
Masters winner Jon Rahm rescued Augusta National from the ignominy of having to put a green jacket on LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka or Phil Mickelson.
Alex Pereira isn't too fazed with Israel Adesanya's actions after he was knocked out by him.
He missed the cut at The Masters over the weekend.
The Spaniard has been hoisting trophies while wearing the timepiece since 2019.
American pro surfer Sara Taylor was punched in the head during a dispute with several men at a beach in Bali, Indonesia, footage from the incident shows.Footage recorded by Taylor’s friend Charlie McHarg shows Taylor in the water off Pandawa Beach.According to Taylor, who gave an interview to Brazilian news outlet Globo, Brazilian surfer Joao Paulo Azevedo punched her in the back of the head after she and a friend of Azevedo’s dropped in on the same wave.Footage from the incident shows Taylor, in a green T-shirt, and a man in a white T-shirt both attempting to surf the same wave. Taylor pushes him off to prevent a collision.After the incident, Azevedo can be seen paddling towards Taylor before striking at her head.Further footage, recorded by McHarg, shows the altercation continuing on the beach, with several men rounding on Taylor and Charlie. Profanities are exchanged before the footage cuts off.In a video included in Globo’s report, Azevedo apologized for the incident, but also claimed that the footage shared by Taylor was edited and did not show the entire altercation.“Yesterday’s disastrous event occurred due to a disagreement where I was also attacked, disrespected and insulted by the couple, even though I was convinced that nothing justifies my attitude. What I would like is for the entire video to be released, without editing, so that everyone can understand what actually happened,” Azevedo said, according to a machine translation.Taylor told Globo she had reported the incident to police.Quebra Onda, a Brazilian clothing brand, posted on Instagram following the incident that they had ended their partnership with Azevedo, reaffirming their stance against “any and all types of violence, mainly against women”. Credit: Charlie McHarg via Storyful
Dana White went off on media members who stir up trouble between UFC fighters like Kevin Holland and Jorge Masvidal who aren't set to fight.
Take a closer look at Dustin Johnson's net worth and achievements. Find: How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?Advice: How To Build a Financial Plan From Zero Dustin Johnson Net Worth: $100...
18-year old Raul Rosas Jr. was signed to the UFC after picking up an impressive win on Dana White's Contender Series last September. He won his promotional debut against Jay Perrin in December. At UFC 287, Rosas Jr. made his main car debut and suffered his first career loss to Christian Rodriguez. Rosas Jr. won the first round but after becoming fatigued was thoroughly dominated by Rodriguez. During the event's post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White weighed in on the young prospec
Rory McIlroy was one of the strongest voices in private player meetings that led to a season in which top players agreed to play in 17 designated events. McIlroy now has missed two and risks losing $3 million of his $12 million Player Impact Program bonus. McIlroy was a favorite at the Masters and then shot 77 in the second round to miss the cut.
The Raptors have a tall task ahead as they prepare to host DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls at Scotiabank Arena in the play-in tournament on Wednesday.
Williamson hasn't played since injuring his right hamstring in early January. The Pelicans have a play-in game on Wednesday.
Anastasia Potapova was criticised by Iga Swiatek after wearing the shirt during Indian Wells
The NCAA champion's popularity has landed her behind Saturday Night Live's famed "Weekend Update" desk
Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis has been stood down from matches while he is investigated by the Football Association over his suspected elbow on Liverpool’s Andy Robertson during their Premier League draw with Arsenal.
NHL star Jack Hughes is on The Rush, chatting with Jared about his attempt to break the New Jersey Devils’ regular season points record, welcoming a new roommate in his brother Luke who just became his Devils teammate a few days ago, what childhood competition looked like in the Hughes household with three future NHL players and why he supports the Pride Night tradition even when some of NHL colleagues don’t. Plus, golfer Brooks Koepka was recently caught on camera heckling Florida Panthers star Aaron Ekblad during a game … would Jack ever heckle another pro athlete? The answer might surprise you!
Jordan Spieth had 11 wins in his first four seasons on the PGA Tour, including three of the four major tournaments, and he was being hailed as the next Tiger Woods. But then, in the 2017-18 season,...
One of the greatest junior hockey seasons (and careers) of all-time came to an end on Monday night as Bedard's Pats were ousted by Saskatoon in Game 7.