James Kaprielian K's seven

James Kaprielian racks up seven strikeouts over 5 2/3 innigs of one-run ball in an impressive outing against the Twins
Jorge Polanco clobbers a solo home run to center field to break the scoreless tie and give the Twins a 1-0 lead in the 6th inning
Bellino stared down Bumgarner during a routine hand check.
MADRID — Canada's Denis Shapovalov is through to the second round of the Madrid Open with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over France's Ugo Humbert on Monday. Shapovalov, seeded 14th in Madrid, defended all nine break points he faced and cashed in on his lone chance to break, coming in the second set. That proved to be the difference in an otherwise even match. Shapovalov won 53 per cent of total points, giving up a few percentage points on serve to Humbert and performing slightly better on returns. With the
Coaching is a family affair for Emma Humphries and Bev Priestman, who are both trying to guide their respective Canadian women's teams to World Cups. After winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, Priestman's senior team will compete in this summer's CONCACAF championship in Mexico, which serves as the qualifiers for next year's FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. Not to be outdone is her wife, Humphries, who coaches Canada's under-17 side, which is a victory away from qualifying for the 202
TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — All the talk about the New Jersey Devils being young, talented and on the verge of restoring the organization to its past glory is starting to get old. While there were glimpses of potenial this season, the Devils did not play with the consistency needed to be an NHL playoff team. New Jersey posted a 27-46-9 record and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year and ninth time in the last 10. A major part of the problem was playing the majority of the season without its
TORONTO — Aaron Judge homered and drove in three runs as the New York Yankees extended their winning streak to 11 games with a 9-1 rout of the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. Judge went deep in the sixth inning and added a two-run double in New York's six-run seventh. Giancarlo Stanton tacked on a two-run shot in the ninth as the Yankees improved to an MLB-best 18-6 on the season. Toronto starter Alek Manoah threw six strong innings before the Yankees turned on the Blue Jays' bullpen. It was
TAMPA, Fla. — Nikita Kucherov put the puck on a tee for Steven Stamkos in a spot where the Lightning captain has made a living throughout his banner 14-year career. Nearly everyone inside Amalie Arena thought the one-timer off the slick cross-ice pass would find the back of the net — including Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe — and tie the score with under seven minutes left in regulation. "There was a bit of a sense on the bench that it was going in," he said. "Stamkos doesn't miss those ve
Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad
TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif
If the Minnesota Wild are considering turning to Cam Talbot after Marc-Andre Fleury's struggles in net against the St Louis Blues in Game 1, they should remember how Fleury dragged the Golden Knights to a Stanley Cup final after losing his place to Matt Murray when the Penguins were champions the year before.
Amit Mann & Katie Heindl discuss how Masai Ujri and Nick Nurse showed they still have faith in Malachi Flynn during their end-of-season media availabilities. Also, why Toronto is putting an emphasis on internal growth to fix roster issues. Listen to the full episode on takeaways from Ujiri and Nurse's media availabilities on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Dillon Brooks has been suspended for one game without pay by the NBA for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” that resulted in a fractured elbow for Golden State's Gary Payton II in Game 2 of the the Western Conference semifinals. The league announced the penalty Thursday, so Brooks must sit out Saturday's Game 3 with the series shifting to Chase Center in San Francisco tied at one game apiece. Payton was injured with 9:08 left in the first quart
Joel Embiid put Raptors fans on blast.
We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.
Sheldon Keefe has mixed up his lines and pairings with a chance to take back the series lead.
What a touching moment at the Rogers Centre on Tuesday night.
It's been a long time since Junior Gosse joined the Royal Newfoundland Regiment in Corner Brook as a young infantryman in the reserves, but he's never forgotten his roots. His years of service with the Canadian Forces culminated in a proud moment in April as the retired soldier was flag-bearer for Canada at the Invictus Games in the Netherlands. Gosse, originally from the town of Massey Drive, recently returned from competing in the international athletic competition for serving and retired sold
Aaron Brown's wide grin after sprinting across the finish line said it all for the three-time Canadian Olympian. He turned a lightning-quick start in the men's 200 metres into a wind-assisted winning time of 20.05 seconds on Saturday in Nairobi, Kenya, Brown's fastest-ever season-opening finish in the outdoor event. The Toronto native clocked 20.19 to open his 2014 outdoor campaign at the Gainesville Florida Relay and five years later went 20.20 at the Diamond League season opener in Doha, Qatar