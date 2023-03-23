James and Jennifer Crumbley can stand trial in Oxford shooting case, court rules

Associated Press

The sister of a drug gang leader accused of murdering two Jesuit priests last year has identified a body found shot to death in northern Mexico as her brother, prosecutors said Wednesday. The murder of the two beloved Jesuit priests in June 2022 had shocked Mexico, and Jesuits said the suspect's death, if confirmed, would only prove that the Mexican government can’t catch criminals and has lost control of parts of the country. The body is believed to be that of accused killer José Noriel Portillo Gil, alias “El Chueco,” or “The Crooked One.”