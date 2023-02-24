James Harden with an and one vs the Memphis Grizzlies

There are high hopes Bronny James will follow in the footsteps of his father, LeBron James. Here's some fun facts about the young hooper.
How the Raptors fare down the stretch of the season will determine a lot for the future of the franchise.
Wichita basketball fans have a chance to watch the potential No. 1 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft with Sunrise playing at home on Thursday and Friday.
The Lakers open the second half of the season driven to overcome their current No. 13 spot in the standings and earn a spot in the playoffs.
The latest Miami Heat injury update on Kyle Lowry and Omer Yurtseven. And Erik Spoelstra on the Heat’s recent additions of Kevin Love and Cody Zeller.
Pascal Siakam scored 26 points, Jakob Poeltl had 21 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors beat the New Orleans Pelicans 115-110 on Thursday night for their sixth victory in seven games. Gary Trent Jr. scored 18 points, including a key 3-pointer in the final minute, Scottie Barnes also had 18 and O.G. Anunoby returned from injury with 12 points as the Raptors matched their season high by winning three straight. Toronto won despite playing without guard Fred VanVleet, who was scratched shortly before tip off because of personal reasons.
Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss Jakob Poeltl's play since joining the Raptors at the NBA trade deadline and how it clarifies the future of the franchise. Listen to the full podcast discussing the lineups, the path to a top-six finish in the East and more on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcas
Ahead of the NHL trade deadline on March 3, Bruins star Brad Marchand says he's excited to know what Boston's final roster looks like for the Stanley Cup playoffs. Boston is the No.1 team in the NHL, taking 91 points in 56 games, which tied the NHL record for fewest games needed to reach 90 points in a season, previously set by the 1979-80 Philadelphia Flyers.
Kevin Durant went to Phoenix. Kevin Love did what once worked out nicely for LeBron James, taking his talents from Cleveland to Miami. “It’s not the start of a new season,” Miami guard Tyler Herro said.
When the Lakers return to play Thursday, they'll begin what LeBron James called "23 of the most important games of my career." Here's a look at why they're so crucial.
Load management was a hot topic in Salt Lake City for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game, and player responses to the subject covered a wide range.
Wendell Carter Jr. (Orlando Magic) with a last basket of the period vs the Detroit Pistons, 02/23/2023
Tobias Harris sank the go-ahead 3-pointer with 39 seconds left, James Harden scored 31 points, and Joel Embiid had 27 points and 19 rebounds to help the Philadelphia 76ers storm back and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 110-105 on Thursday night. The 76ers shrugged off three of their worst quarters of the season to turn in a fantastic fourth that nearly shook the arena with each clutch bucket. Down by nine points late in the game, the Sixers took over.
The Slovenian superstar has turned in another masterful season
Durant has not played since he sustained an MCL sprain on Jan. 8.
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook plans to make the game easy for his new Los Angeles Clippers team-mates.
The Portland Trail Blazers were scheduled to arrive in Sacramento about four hours before Thursday’s game against the Kings.
Atlanta Hawks general manager Landry Fields said Wednesday former Utah coach Quin Snyder is among those being considered to replace Nate McMillan. The Hawks (29-30) fired McMillan on Tuesday. Fields stressed that Atlanta's eighth-place standing in the Eastern Conference is not acceptable for a team that advanced to the conference finals in 2021.
Malik Monk says he will be ready when the Kings play the Portland Trail Blazers — assuming the Blazers make it to Sacramento.
"When I share my culture, I share everything," Antetokounmpo tells PEOPLE exclusively