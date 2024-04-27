James Harden hits from way downtown
James Harden hits from way downtown, 04/26/2024
Toronto police have identified a man who plunged to his death from an eighth-floor balcony downtown late Wednesday in the city's latest homicide.Ryan Williams, 38, of Toronto, fell from a balcony just before midnight at a highrise in the area of Church and Shuter streets, police said in a news release on Thursday.Paramedics say they transported a man to a trauma centre. He was pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.Williams is the city's 24th homicide victim of the year.Police have sai
O.J. Simpson died at the age of 76 in his Las Vegas, Nev., home on April 10, his family announced
A Secret Service agent assigned to Vice President Kamala Harris’ detail was removed from their assignment after displaying behavior that colleagues found “distressing,” the agency said.
Sabrina Carpenter went braless wearing the Mirror Palais Anemone Dress in butter featuring illusion tulle adorned with lace appliqués along the neckline and hem
Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty ImagesWhen Manhattan District Attorney prosecutors called their second witness in Donald Trump’s criminal case on Friday, they wanted the jury to note who is paying for the lawyers for this prosecution witness: Trump.Rhona Graff, who served as Donald Trump’s executive assistant and so-called gatekeeper for 34 years, was called by prosecutors on Friday to testify in her former boss’ criminal hush-money trial. And almost immediately, Assistant District Attorney S
The 'Stranger Things' star rocked a pair of denim shorts from her fashion brand, Florence by Mills
The House Democrat named the "most astonishing" thing he heard from one justice after the court heard arguments on Donald Trump's immunity claim.
Jill Cornick, 82, is out of work for the first time in her life after being told the Clarks shop she worked in since 1956 in Dorset was closing.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis may have inspired their grandfather's latest photo choice to mark the first anniversary of his coronation
Kylie Jenner shares Instagram selfies of her new bleached eyebrow look for 2024. She looks so different, with the ash-blonde look.
When the U.S. Supreme Court ultimately rules on Donald Trump's claim of presidential immunity from prosecution, a third of those deciding the matter will be justices he appointed to their lifetime posts. Those three - Amy Coney Barrett, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch - posed questions from various angles as the nation's top judicial body heard arguments on Thursday in a case that provides a vital test of the power of the presidency. A key question, Gorsuch said, is "how to segregate private from official conduct that may or may not enjoy some immunity."
"The same drama, the same plea for press," Eustace, who split from McDermott in 2006, tells PEOPLE
Laurence Tribe pulled no punches over what he described as a “shameful performance by the court.”
ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty ImagesAn economics professor at Emory University whose needlessly violent arrest was captured by a news crew on Thursday at the school’s pro-Palestine protest, is now facing charges for battery against a police officer.In a disturbing video captured by CNN, Professor Caroline Fohlin approached several police officers as they wrestled one protester to the ground, forcefully shoving their head into the concrete sidewalk. “Oh my God, what are you doing?” Fohlin asked,
“That just brings back all those bad memories about that issue," Jim Schultz told CNN's Jake Tapper.
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s highest court on Thursday threw out Harvey Weinstein ’s 2020 rape conviction with a ruling that shocked and disappointed women who celebrated historic gains during the #MeToo era and left those who testified in the case bracing for a retrial against the ex-movie mogul. The court found the trial judge unfairly allowed testimony against Weinstein based on allegations that weren’t part of the case. Weinstein, 72, will remain in prison because he was convicted in Los Angel
Melania Trump broke from first lady tradition in many ways. On her birthday, here's a look at her life and how she fared as the first lady.
"The Simpsons" has killed off a long-time character who was a regular at Moe's Tavern. Fans are mourning the loss online.
"And do you say to them, 'You coward?'" radio host Howard Stern asks The post Biden Says More GOP Senators Have Agreed With Him Privately but Said They ‘Just Can’t Do It’ Publicly Because Trump ‘Will Get Me’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
The "chosen ones" are reportedly sad they didn't get new roles after Prince William and Kate Middleton's latest appointments.