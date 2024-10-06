James Harden gets the And-1

Michigan athletics administrator and mental coach Greg Harden, praised for his work with athletes, including Tom Brady and Michael Phelps, dies at 75.
Welcome to the MLB playoffs, Shohei Ohtani.
McCaffrey could reportedly return as soon as Oct. 20.
The Crimson Tide lost to Vanderbilt for the first time since 1984.
Clayton Kershaw may have pitched his last game in a Dodgers uniform.
The Bulldogs got back to their winning ways in Athens with an easy win over their oldest rival.
The 7-0 victory for Cleveland was as commanding and comfortable a win as you’ll see this time of year.
Vanderbilt hadn't beaten Alabama since 1984.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.
The Tigers were overwhelmed by the Aggies.
All four Division Series get started on a huge MLB postseason Saturday.
Napheesa Collier scored 26 points for the Minnesota Lynx, who are one win away from the WNBA Finals after defeating the Connecticut Sun in Game 3 of their semifinal series.
The WNBA's longest-tenured coach apparently wasn't happy with how the Sun celebrated their Game 1 win.
Kodai Senga will start Game 1 of the NLDS for the New York Mets versus the Philadelphia Phillies after starting only one game during the regular season.
The Dodgers' superstar will play in his first MLB playoff game on Saturday vs. the Padres.
The Yankees, Guardians, Dodgers and Phillies join the postseason action beginning Saturday.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski takes a look back at some of his biggest regrets in 2024 drafts.
The Brewers are one of MLB's most well-rounded teams, but they need a few more pieces to contend with the NL powerhouses.
Alonso, who hadn't hit a home run since Sept. 19, stunned the Brewers and kept the Mets' season alive with his 9th-inning heroics.
Angel City is being fined $200,000 and losing its president and GM for the rest of the year.