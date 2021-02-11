James Harden with a deep 3 vs the Indiana Pacers
The Raptors scored in abundance versus the Wizards, with seven players hitting double digits en route to a fairly effortless win.
Alan Strickland's lawsuit never held much weight after body-cam footage revealed him to be the aggressor against Ujiri after the 2019 NBA Finals.
The hope is to provide everyone from coaches and players to fans an integrated look at the game with the aid of new camera angles, A.I. and machine learning.
Mark Cuban said the Mavericks will abide by the NBA's policy.
Brad Marchand scored 36 seconds into overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 3-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Wednesday night in the opener of a two-game set at Madison Square Garden.
As stars chastise the decision to hold an All-Star Game, the league is expanding its scope.
The former top overall prospect has fallen quite a bit since winning a World Series.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrated their victory Wednesday with a boat parade amid continued concern over the coronavirus pandemic. The parade got started around 1 p.m. on the Hillsborough River near downtown Tampa. Thousands of fans decked out in Buccaneers gear lined the river on a sun-splashed day to cheer on stars such as quarterback Tom Brady, tight end Rob Gronkowski and many others. The team arrived by bus and boarded at least four boats. Mayor Jane Castor again emphasized that people attending the parade must wear masks outdoors and observe social distancing rules. It appeared many were abiding by the mask order but many others were not. There were also dozens of people on private boats, kayaks and other watercraft crowding the river to catch a glimpse of the team. They were directed to stay at least 50 feet (15 metres) from the boats carrying players. After Tampa Bay's 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday's title game, throngs of people gathered in the city's entertainment districts. Many were seen maskless despite the orders requiring them. Brian Ford, chief operating officer of the Buccaneers, said in video announcement that fans should heed the rules as they celebrate the team's victory. “It's essential we do it the right way,” Ford said. “We want to do our part to ensure it's done in a safe and responsible manner.” Also Wednesday, Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis lashed out at the news media when he suggested there is bias in coverage of the pandemic, particularly the Super Bowl in Tampa. “You don’t care as much when it’s a peaceful protest,” he said at an appearance in the city of Venice, south of Tampa. “You don’t care as much if you’re celebrating a Biden election. You only care about if it’s people you don’t like.” DeSantis attended the Super Bowl and was photographed at times not wearing a mask despite a requirement to do so. ___ Associated Press writer Curt Anderson in St. Petersburg contributed to this story. Fred Goodall, The Associated Press
The Chiefs reportedly allowed Reid's contract to expire in the aftermath of last week's crash.
Washington's cheerleaders retained attorneys in August.
Terez Paylor, a Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer, died unexpectedly on Tuesday. He was 37.
Florida Panthers assistant general manager Brett Peterson joined the Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast to talk about his experience in hockey, the NHL's inclusivity issues, his transition from agent to executive, and the hot start in Sunrise.
John Tortorella reportedly glued his newly-acquired star to the bench on Monday because he “mouthed off” to a Blue Jackets assistant coach.
MINNEAPOLIS — Kawhi Leonard had a season-high 36 points and Lou Williams added 27 points off the bench as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 119-112 on Wednesday night. Leonard and Williams hit shots down the stretch, including a pair of late 3-pointers by Leonard, to thwart Minnesota’s comeback try. Los Angeles snapped its first two-game losing streak of the season. Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns had 18 points and 10 rebounds in his return to action after missing 13 games. Towns announced on Jan. 15 that he tested positive for COVID-19 and remained on the league’s health and safety protocol list until Wednesday, when coach Ryan Saunders said Towns was a game-time decision. Naz Reid led Minnesota with 23 points off the bench, and Malik Beasley added 21. The Timberwolves have lost three in a row and eight of 10. Minnesota led by as many as 13 points in the first half before watching its lead disappear. The Timberwolves' bench built up the first-half lead behind strong efforts from Jaylen Nowell and rookie Jaden McDaniels. Trailing by six at the half, the Clippers used an 11-3 run to take the lead early in the third quarter. Leonard scored 10 of Los Angeles’ 33 points in the third and the Clippers carried an eight-point lead into the fourth quarter. Patrick Beverley returned for the Clippers following an eight-game absence with a right knee injury. Beverley started Wednesday’s game, but had just two points in the first half. While Towns was back for the Wolves, guard D’Angelo Russell remained sidelined with left leg soreness. Towns and Russell have played just five games together since Minnesota acquired Russell in a trade on Feb. 6, 2020. Russell remains day-to-day. TIP-INS Clippers: Paul George missed his third straight game with a swollen right toe. George is second on the Clippers in scoring this year, averaging 24.4 points. ... Williams’ 27 points were a season high. Timberwolves: McDaniels had four blocks in the first half, a career high. … Reid posted his fourth career 20-point game and third of the season. UP NEXT Clippers: Los Angeles concludes its short trip Friday with a game in Chicago. The Clippers will be without Paul George again in Friday’s game. Timberwolves: Minnesota heads on the road to take on Charlotte on Friday. It’s the first of two meetings the Wolves have with the Hornets. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tyler Mason, The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kyle Anderson hit a career-high six 3 of Memphis' franchise-record 23 3-pointers and scored 27 points to help the Grizzlies snap a four-game losing streak with a 130-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night. Dillon Brooks added 20 points, Desmond Bane and Grayson Allen scored 18 each, and Ja Morant had 15 points and 11 assists. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 34 points, connecting on 12 of 17 shots. LaMelo Ball added 17 points, and Gordon Hayward and Malcolm Bridges added 15 points apiece. Bridges had 10 rebounds. Anderson opened the second half with four 3-pointers in less than 3 minutes, leading to a Charlotte timeout. Later in the quarter, the Grizzlies had a 21-7 run and the Memphis lead swelled to 101-83 at the end of the third. Memphis outscored the Hornets 31-15 in the frame as Charlotte, which shot well in the first half, converted only six of its 20 shots. Charlotte never threatened the rest of the way. Both teams started the game shooting well, but Memphis was hindered by a handful of turnovers and a half dozen fouls in the first quarter. The Hornets were still shooting 67.6% midway through the second quarter. Still, Memphis shot well enough for a 70-68 lead at the break. Rozier had 24 for Charlotte, while Allen led Memphis with 16 points. TIP-INS Hornets: Starting G Devonte Graham missed his third game with a left groin strain. “We’ll be cautious,” Hornets coach James Borrego said. “He’s getting better. He’s progressing. We just want to make sure he’s 100%. … Started the game 14 of 19 from the field. Grizzlies: Have won four straight against Hornets. …Anderson’s previous career high for 3-pointers was four against Brooklyn on Dec. 28, 2020. … Memphis’ previous high for 3-pointers was 21 on April 10, 2019 against Golden State. UP NEXT Hornets: Host Minnesota on Friday night. Grizzlies: At Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Clay Bailey, The Associated Press
Tennessee Republicans advanced a bill requiring student-athletes to participate in sports based on the sex of their birth certificates.
DALLAS — Luka Doncic had 28 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a 118-117 win over the Hawks on Wednesday night, a week after ending a six-game losing streak in Atlanta. The Mavericks kept the ball out of Trae Young's hands on an inbound play with 4.7 seconds remaining, and Danilo Gallinari's jumper just before the buzzer was short. Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce thought Young was fouled setting a screen on the final play when Willie Cauley-Stein ran into him, and said Young getting knocked down interrupted the intended play. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 of his 16 points in the fourth quarter to spark the comeback, starting with a quarter-opening 3 to get the Mavericks within six after they trailed by 13 in the third. Dallas won its third straight and fourth in five games. John Collins scored 33 points and Young had had 25 points and 15 assists for the Hawks, who have lost four of five in a stretch that included a 122-116 Dallas win in Atlanta that ended the Mavericks' longest skid since 2019. Kevin Huerter scored a season-high 23 points for the Hawks. Dallas played the national anthem before the game for the first time this season, a day after owner Mark Cuban revealed he had decided not to play “The Star-Spangled Banner.” The NBA initially said teams had been given latitude for pregame activities in the coronavirus pandemic before reversing course and declaring all teams would play the anthem before games, as news of Cuban's decision sparked a national conversation. Most teams aren't playing in front of fans, but this was the second of the season for the Mavs to have up to 1,500 vaccinated essential workers attending for free. Jalen Brunson, who scored 21 points, put Dallas ahead for good on a jumper for a 111-109 lead with less than four minutes to go and assisted on a 3-pointer by Dorian Finney-Smith for a four-point lead before Young answered with a 3 in the final minute. The Hawks led 62-52 at halftime after finishing the first half on a 14-4 run that started when Young hit a 3-pointer as Porzingis ran into him for his third foul. Young, an 89% free throw shooter, didn’t convert that four-point play but hit another 3 just before Doncic also picked up his third foul to join Porzingis on the bench in the final two minutes of the first half. TIP-INS Hawks: Coach Lloyd Pierce said F De'Andre Hunter was going through strength work after surgery on his injured right knee. ... Clint Capela's NBA-best streak of 19 straight games with at least 10 rebounds ended because of foul trouble. He picked up his fourth foul early in the third quarter and had seven rebounds. Mavericks: Kristaps Porzingis was in foul trouble but finished with 15 points. ... Willie Cauley-Stein scored 14 points. UP NEXT Hawks: Atlanta plays San Antonio at home Friday. The Hawks swept the two-game series with the Spurs last season for the first time since 1996-97. Mavericks: The Pelicans visit Friday in the first meeting of the season after a Jan. 11 game in New Orleans was postponed by COVID-19 protocols. The Mavericks swept the four-game series last season, their first sweep of the Pelicans since 2013-14. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Kyrie Irving had 35 points and eight assists and the Brooklyn Nets were defensively dominant in the first half in shutting down the Indiana Pacers 104-94 on Wednesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. A night after an embarrassing effort in Detroit, when the Nets yielded 38 points in the first quarter, the Pacers didn't reach that total until 8:46 remained in the third. By then, the Nets had built a 32-point halftime lead, their largest since moving to Brooklyn in 2012, and with a 62-30 bulge allowed just two more points than their best total since moving from New Jersey. Irving was 17 for 17 from the throw line, career highs in both categories, and Brooklyn led by as many as 36 points. James Harden added 19 points and 11 rebounds for the Nets, who expect to get Kevin Durant back from his three-game absence for coronavirus health and safety protocol reasons when they open a five-game trip to the West on Saturday at Golden State, his former team. Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Pacers, who dropped their season-high fourth in a row. They were coming off their worst offensive performance of the season, with season lows of 95 points and 39.8% Sunday against Utah. That was nothing compared to this mess. The Pacers missed 10 of their first 12 shots and had six points in the first seven minutes. Things didn't get much better, as they went 4 for 21 (19%) in the second quarter. Brooklyn coach Steve Nash wanted the Nets to compete harder and tougher than Tuesday and they responded the type of defence that has been often absent thus far. After limiting the Pacers to 18 points in the first quarter, they had their best period of the season in the second when they gave up just 12. Indiana got within 14 late in the third quarter, but Brooklyn got the final six points to take an 82-62 lead to the fourth. TIP-INS Pacers: Indiana had won six in a row in Brooklyn. The Pacers' last loss at Barclays Center had been Oct. 28, 2016, and they fell to 10-5 in the arena. ... Malcolm Brogdan had 15 points, six assists and five rebounds. Nets: Joe Harris scored 17 points. ... DeAndre Jordan finished with 12 points and 13 rebounds. CROWDS COMING When the Nets return from their upcoming trip to the West, some fans will be at Barclays Center to welcome them. The Nets announced they had been approved to reopen at 10% capacity starting with their Feb. 23 game against Sacramento, in accordance with guidelines announced Wednesday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Requirements include all fans to have a negative test for the coronavirus within 72 hours of the game, along with mandatory temperature checks and wearing of masks. “Obviously 10 per cent isn’t a packed house, but I think it is a little boost and I think it can help at least players enjoy the experience a little more and make the season a little less monotonous,” Nash said. LEVERT LOOKS ON Caris LeVert is travelling with the Pacers and was sitting on the bench to watch a video tribute the Nets played after the first quarter. LeVert, who went to Indiana as part of the Harden trade last month, is recovering from surgery to treat a cancerous growth on his left kidney that was discovered during his post-trade physical. Coach Nate Bjorkgren said the guard has been working out and looks good. UP NEXT Pacers: Visit Detroit on Thursday night. Nets: Visit Golden State on Friday night. Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press
MONTREAL — Justin Holl and Ilya Mikheyev scored 42 seconds apart early in the third period as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 on Wednesday night. Travis Dermott and Zach Hyman, into an empty net, had the other goals for Toronto (11-2-1), which got 33 saves from Frederik Andersen. Jake Muzzin added three assists and John Tavares had two as the Leafs improved to 8-0-1 over their last nine games. Josh Anderson and Tomas Tatar replied for Montreal (8-3-2). Carey Price stopped 20 shots. The Leafs increased their lead over their Original Six rival atop the NHL and all-Canadian North Division standings to five points inside the Bell Centre, which would have been rocking in a normal season, but instead remains devoid of fans because of COVID-19 restrictions. Auston Matthews saw a career-high goal streak snapped at eight games for Toronto, but he extended his point streak to 11 contests. Mitch Marner, meanwhile, saw his eight-game point streak come to an end. The Canadiens have a quick turnaround with the Edmonton Oilers waiting in the wings Thursday in the second half of a back-to-back, while the Leafs will head home to prepare for Saturday's rematch with Montreal — the third of 10 meetings between the clubs in 2021. Tied 1-1 through 40 minutes, Toronto pushed ahead at 1:50 of the final period when Holl was given all day to load up and blast a slapshot by Price's glove for his first of the season while playing 4-on-4. Price, who watched three of Montreal's five previous games as the Canadiens look to get the most out of their starter with a dependable backup in Jack Allen, was then beaten again at 2:32 when Mikheyev banged home his first. The goal was also the winger's first since Dec. 27, 2020 — the same night he suffered a serious wrist laceration from a skate blade against the New Jersey Devils. Montreal made a push as the period wore on, with Tatar scoring his fourth with 3:20 left in regulation off a scramble to make it 3-2, but the Leafs and Andersen held the fort late until Hyman scored into an empty net off a pass from Matthews. The home side entered the marquee matchup rested following Saturday's 3-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators, while Toronto was playing its fourth game in seven nights after sweeping the Vancouver Canucks three straight at Scotiabank Arena. The Canadiens opened the scoring 76 seconds into Wednesday's first period on a sequence started and finished by Anderson. The big winger dislodged the puck from Muzzin with a hit in the neutral zone before taking a pass from Jonathan Drouin and beating Andersen off the rush on the Canadiens' first shot to score his ninth that equalled Tyler Toffoli's mark for the team lead. The Leafs, who weren't good through 40 minutes Monday against Vancouver before coming alive to secure a 3-1 victory, again took a while to get going, but started to find their legs as the period wore on. Travis Boyd heeled a shot with Price at his mercy on a good shift that drew a penalty, and Marner forced a tricky glove stop out of the Canadiens netminder as Montreal carried a 1-0 lead to the locker rooms. Tavares, who had a great chance early in the second, was left bloodied and forced to leave the game for repairs later in the period after getting tied up with Canadiens captain and counterpart Shea Weber. Andersen then stopped Toffoli before William Nylander whipped a shot wide from the slot at the other end. With Tavares back on the ice and playing some inspired hockey, Toronto got even when Dermott, who returned to the lineup following a two-game absence because of a charley horse, wired his first at 15:48 with the teams also playing 4 on 4 after the Leafs hemmed the Canadiens in their own zone. Notes: Dermott's goal was his first in 37 games dating back to last season. ... After dressing 11 forwards and seven defencemen Monday, the Leafs went back to the usual four full lines and three blue-line pairs. ... Montreal winger Joel Armia returned after sitting out with a concussion. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter The Canadian Press
