James Harden with a deep 3 vs the Houston Rockets

Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to finalize a contract agreement with veteran swingman Danny Green, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday. A three-time NBA champion, Green began his pro career with Cleveland in 2009. The 35-year-old Green will sign with the Cavaliers if the sides can “work through details,” according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting on its interest in him.