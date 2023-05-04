James Harden with an assist vs the Boston Celtics

Brooks’ showing in the team's first-round series against the Lakers was reportedly a breaking point.
Tori Bowie won three medals at the 2016 Rio Games, including a gold as part of the women's 4x100 relay, in which she ran anchor.
Mychal and Julie Thompson, both former athletes, have supported the four-time NBA champion throughout his career
The NBA superstar accessorized with the statement luggage ahead of his playoff game.
The 2020 draft class that leaned so heavily on game tape set a benchmark for first-round futility with a record 20 players failing to have their fifth-year options picked up by their NFL teams.
Sanders left Jackson State, an HBCU, at the first chance he got. The time for him to feign concern about Black college football ended the day he bolted for Colorado.
The LSU star and her teammates reflected on their NCAA title on a new episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show
Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio Garcia were among four players with Saudi-backed LIV Golf who resigned from the European tour instead of facing fines of 100,000 pounds ($125,000) for playing LIV events without permission. The tour said 50-year-old Richard Bland also resigned. The tour in a statement thanked the four players for their contributions — particularly Westwood, Garcia and Poulter for their roles in Europe's dominance of the Ryder Cup.
“I don't worry if I'm unfairly criticized."
The completion of the 2023 NFL draft marked a distinct point in the offseason. After some significant player movement, which teams are trending up?
The Los Angeles Lakers secured a 117-112 victory over Golden State in Game 1 of their playoff series thanks to a monumental showing from Anthony Davis, who became the first Laker since Shaquille O'Neal to notch a 30-point, 20-rebound game. Despite ...
In the South Park episode Board Girls, a strong woman competition is won by a trans woman named Heather Swanson. The joke is that Swanson is very obviously male, towering over the women, with the bulging muscles of a bodybuilder and sporting a full beard and Stetson. Swanson is revealed to have begun identifying as female just two weeks prior to the competition, and goes on to roundly thrash the other athletes and then gloat on the podium above the bruised and battered runners-up, while the audi
The DP World Tour is anticipating some of Europe’s Ryder Cup legends to resign their memberships imminently in the latest unprecedented upheaval in the LIV Golf controversy.
TORONTO — Paul Maurice was driving home from the rink one day. Then came an epiphany. In the pressure cooker of hockey's most intense media market, the then-head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs had just conducted a series of interviews and was concerned about his messaging. Maurice decided, in that moment, enough was enough. "That's it," he recalled telling himself. "I'm never, ever worrying about what I say again, ever. I'm just going to go try to tell the truth, get off and leave it. And if I
They need to see how he recovers from major injury. The option would have guaranteed him almost $13 million for 2024.
The Deadpool star's Welsh soccer team, which he co-owns with fellow actor Rob McElhenney, recently secured promotion to the English Football League
One fan created a Photoshopped image of Selena Gomez in Lily James' Met Gala 2022 dress that ended up going viral on Twitter—and receiving more likes than anyone's real Met Gala 2023 look on the platform.
The stench of Dan Snyder no longer plaguing the Washington Commanders has apparently been very good for business.
Former Wales captain Gareth Bale had been offered the chance to sign up.
Emma Raducanu is having surgery on both hands and one ankle which will rule her out of Wimbledon while casting doubt on the rest of her 2023 season.