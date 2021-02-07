James Ennis III with a 2-pointer vs the Chicago Bulls
James Ennis III (Orlando Magic) with a 2-pointer vs the Chicago Bulls, 02/06/2021
Durant will have to quarantine for seven days after having close contact with a team employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Yahoo Sports has learned.
Carson Wentz threw 16 touchdowns against 15 interceptions in 12 starts last season.
Jake Allen made 34 saves while Josh Anderson and Jeff Petry each scored as Montreal beat Ottawa on Saturday afternoon.
Arguably the NBA's three biggest stars aren't happy with the league trying to forge ahead with an All-Star game amid a pandemic.
The NBA will allow small gatherings for players on the road, but that's it.
The Rangers will boast a powerful middle of the lineup with Khris Davis and Joey Gallo.
For much of his life after winning the title, he struggled financially.
Kansas City police say Reid is under investigation for driver impairment.
Super Bowl LV pits Patrick Mahomes and the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Drew Brees reduced his salary to a little over $1 million for 2021.
Super Bowl weekend will have a much different feel in Las Vegas this year.
Always stream against the Senators, Mike Hoffman is finding his groove, and eight more takeaways from a tumultuous week in fantasy hockey.
At 25, in his fourth season, Patrick Mahomes is among the most accomplished young professional athletes of all time.
TAMPA, Fla. — The Latest on the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class announced Saturday during the NFL Honors TV show (All times EST): ___ 10:08 p.m. Alan Faneca, the sturdy guard who spent years opening holes open for Jerome Bettis and protecting Ben Roethlisberger, is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In 10 seasons with Pittsburgh, two with the Jets and one more in Arizona, Faneca missed a grand total of one game. He was selected to six All-Pro teams and nine Pro Bowls. His best days came with the Steelers, who had a top-10 rushing attack in all but one of his seasons there, and won the Super Bowl in 2006. Faneca was the third modern-day player to be announced for the class of 2021 on the NFL Honors awards program. He joins Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson, along with Drew Pearson, the Cowboys great who made it in as a senior candidate. The rest of the announcements come later tonight, with Peyton Manning expected to make it on his first ballot. ___ 9:33 p.m. Calvin Johnson, the receiver better known as “Megatron,” has been named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility. In nine seasons with the Detroit Lions, Johnson made six Pro Bowls. He caught 731 passes and scored 84 touchdowns. He was an All-Pro three times and his 1,964 yards receiving in 2012, for an average of 123 yards a game, still stands as the NFL single-season record. Much like another Lions Hall of Famer, Barry Sanders, Johnson retired unexpectedly in the prime of his career — at age 30 — leaving fans wondering if he had left too soon. The Hall of Fame committee didn’t think so, and ultimately, Johnson’s status as a pre-eminent playmaker — he had five games with 200-plus yards receiving — got him into the hall on the first try. He’ll join Charles Woodson in the hall, along with a handful of other players who will be announced later in Saturday night’s NFL Honors awards show. ___ 9:20 p.m. Charles Woodson, the Heisman Trophy winner who spent 18 seasons prowling defensive backfields for the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers, is going into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He was the first player announced on the NFL Honors awards show, which will reveal all the inductees during its two-hour program Saturday night. The rest of the class of 2021 is to be announced later, with Peyton Manning expected to be a shoo-in on this, his first year of eligibility. Woodson finished his career with 65 interceptions and led the league in that category twice. His 13 defensive touchdowns are tied for the career record. He played his first eight and last three years in Oakland, sandwiched around seven years in Green Bay, where he won his only Super Bowl title. He and Marcus Allen are the only players to win a Heisman, the AP Rookie of the Year, AP Player of the Year and a Super Bowl. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
The Latest on the NFL individual awards presented Saturday during the NFL Honors TV show (All times EST): ___ 10:03 p.m. Just getting on the practice field was a victory for Alex Smith. Leading Washington to the playoffs? The stuff dreams are made of, perhaps. The 36-year-old quarterback completed a remarkable comeback from a broken right leg that required 17 surgeries to repair. Smith stepped in to start eight games before a strained right calf in the same leg sidelined him for the post-season spot he helped the team secure. But Smith had overcome the doubts — and doubters. “You know obviously that was a big part of my initial part of my rehab when I wasn’t even really thinking about football at that point, way more concerned with everyday life and tasks, and things,” he said. “And obviously fortunate enough it did progress to the point where when I started to think about football, it still seemed distant for a long long time. “As I worked toward that it was a complex thing, trying to figure out bracing that would best work to try to play quarterback. It literally came up for this summer when I finally got the go-ahead that my bone had healed enough that I could attempt it. “But even then I think it was hard for a lot of people to digest that I wanted to do this, that I wanted to attempt this. I did get a lot of pushback throughout the entire process. Why was I doing this? This was crazy. There were definitely periods throughout the entire two years of setbacks and when I really would doubt anything like this was possible.” It was so possible that Smith nearly swept the voting for The Associated Press 2020 NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. Smith received 49 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. Everyone across the league cited Smith as an inspiration. “It is humbling when I hear that,” Smith said. “I know for how long I spent thinking about and looking at the men and women who inspired me. I am stuck in the hospital bed, stuck in a wheelchair, spent countless hours googling and looking at videos of our service men and women going through the same rehab as I went through. “So there were definitely people in front of me that I am so thankful for that allowed me to go down this path. And obviously I am humbled and I guess you hope that you can kind of be a link in that chain for anybody coming behind you.” The other vote went to Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who had a strong season coming off right elbow surgery that ended his 2019 season in Week 2. The winner was revealed on the NFL Honors television show. ___ 9:52 p.m. For turning around a moribund Cleveland franchise, overcoming injuries and COVID-19 concerns, Kevin Stefanski is The Associated Press 2020 NFL Coach of the Year. The Browns snapped their post-season drought going back to the 2003 season by going 11-5 in the rugged AFC North, then beating Pittsburgh in the wild-card round before a close loss at Kansas City. Stefanski eliminated past attitude problems and locker room discord in making the Browns not only a contender this season, but a potential force in the future. “We never concerned ourselves with the past, we are all about moving forward,” Stefanski said. “This season had its unique challenges and we focused on those each and every day and ultimately tried to put together a group of guys that would fight every single week, and I think we did that. But we were so focused on what we were doing in the here and now. Stefanski drew half of the ballots from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. That far outdistanced Buffalo’s Sean McDermott (seven) and Miami’s Brian Flores (six). He is the second Browns coach to take the award; Forrest Gregg won it in 1976. With quarterback Baker Mayfield maturing into a solid leader and passer, a strong running game with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and an All-Pro edge rusher in Myles Garrett, Stefanski brought the Browns to relevance. “I am so impressed by this organization, from top to bottom what they were able to accomplish given some of the circumstances,” Stefanski said. “And really the attitude every single day when people walked into this building, really it was a can-do attitude and we tried to find a way every day and every week under some unique circumstances. “There was a lot of uncertainty, every morning you kind of woke up and waited for that phone call about how some things may be changing. We had to navigate through that. I think we got comfortable being uncomfortable because that’s what 2020 was all about.” The winner was revealed on the NFL Honors television show. ___ 9:43 p.m. One of the well-earned spoils for Derrick Henry’s 2,000-yard rushing season is The Associated Press 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year honour. The Tennessee Titans running back with speed, power and the best stiff-arm in the business, ran for 2,027 yards, the eighth player to surpass the magic 2,000 mark. Five of the previous seven to manage the feat won the award, while O.J. Simpson in 1973 was the league’s MVP. “Two thousand yards is always on a running back’s mind, especially in the league because it is so unique,” Henry said. “As far as me, as long as I train hard and work hard in the off-season, and then when I come in for training camp and do what I need to do to be ready to prepare for the season, everything would take care of itself. Always put the team goals first, then individual goals come second. “But I knew we take a lot of pride in the running game and have had success, and then anything is possible with the group I am with, (so) we could accomplish it.” Henry averaged 126.7 yards per game, scored 17 touchdowns on the ground, and led the Titans to their first AFC South crown since 2008. He had seven games with more than 100 yards rushing, and three games with more than 200 -- including 250 in the season finale to get beyond 2,000 yards. That brought him 32 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. He far outdistanced quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes of Kansas City and Aaron Rodgers of Green Bay with five apiece. Henry has improved his game in each of his five seasons. “All the elements as far as my game and what I am good at, I think my time throughout the league I started to develop the more experience I got,” he said. “As the years went on, I think just the development to the player I am today wasn’t always good and go. There was some adversity and had to work my way through it, but I appreciated it and that is how I got here today with the things I have been able to accomplish with my teammates. Just very thankful for it all.” The winner was revealed on the NFL Honors television show. ___ 9:30 p.m. Aaron Donald has become such a dominant defensive tackle that he’s joined elite company in winning his third Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award. The Los Angeles Rams’ unanimous All-Pro added the 2020 top defensive player honour to his wins in 2017 and 2018. Only Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor (1981, ’82, 86) and Houston edge rusher J.J. Watt (2012, ’14, 15) have earned the award three times. “You just named two great defensive players,” he said, “so any time your name is mentioned with greats, you will be honoured -- especially there’s only a few that have accomplished that. To be the third to do it that is truly a blessing. It shows the body of work that I have; anytime your hard work is rewarded you are going to be happy about that. It is just a blessing.” Statistics don’t define Donald, who often deals with double-teams — and sometimes more — because of how disruptive he is. Yet he remains disruptive, and he had 45 tackles, 13 1-2 sacks, 28 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and dozens of sleepless nights suffered by opponents. That drew 27 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the NFL. Donald got seven more than J.J. Watt’s younger brother, All-Pro edge rusher T.J. Watt of Pittsburgh. The other three votes went to Dolphins All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard, the league’s interceptions leader. At age 29, Donald could have a few more such awards ahead of him. “From stopping the run to rushing the passer to just trying to dominate, I think I am a rounded player,” he said. “I feel I can do everything. No matter the size of the person, as long as you can play at high level and be productive, that is all that matters. “I will always say my overall game, my mindset is always trying to find ways to get better, stay consistent from stopping the run and rushing the passer. When you make a name for yourself it just gets 10 times harder. So I got to always find ways to improve as a rounded football player, and that’s what I will continue to do.” The winner was revealed on the NFL Honors television show. ___ 9:27 p.m. Many observers tabbed Chase Young as the most talented player in last April’s draft. Looks like they knew something. The edge rusher for Washington ran away in voting for The Associated Press 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The first player for the Washington franchise to win it, Young led all rookies with 7 1/2 sacks and should be an anchor of the team’s defence throughout the decade. His performance helped Washington win the NFC East, albeit at 7-9. But the defence ranked second in the league in large part because of a fearsome pass rush anchored by Young, the second overall selection in 2020's draft. All the while having a ball. “Definitely, I feel like that is the reason I play the game,” Young said. “Even from the first time I was a kid, I loved the game. I definitely like to have fun when I am out there playing.” Young received 42 1-2 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. Carolina safety Jeremy Chinn received 4 1-2 votes, Baltimore linebacker Patrick Queen got two, and Tampa Bay safety Antoine Winfield Jr. got one. Young was fortunate to have the guidance of two superb defensive minds in head coach Ron Rivera and co-ordinator Jack Del Rio in Washington. “I came in eager to just work hard and be a sponge,” Young said, “and I watched coach Del Rio and Rivera just from afar, and always just tried to pick their minds about football in general. And I feel like that helped me throughout the year.” The winner was revealed on the NFL Honors television show. ___ 9:20 p.m. Justin Herbert is the latest quarterback to win The Associated Press Offensive Rookie of the Year award. The Los Angeles Chargers’ breakthrough star, chosen sixth overall in last April’s draft, is the second straight quarterback and the ninth since 2004, when Ben Roethlisberger became the first QB to take the award. Herbert also is the second Charger to win it; running back Don Woods was the recipient in 1974. Not even a starter when the season began, Herbert stepped in during the Chargers’ second game when Tyrod Taylor was injured during a medical procedure. Herbert never looked back and set a rookie record with 31 TD passes. “I think it is a testament to all the hard work we have put in as a team, the coaching staff and the players,” Herbert said. “It’s been a tough year, but we put in a lot of good work, but just to be in the conversation (for the award) is an honour.” Herbert easily outdistanced Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson in voting by a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. The margin was 41-9. He particularly credited his offensive co-ordinator and quarterbacks coach for his rapid rise. “I would say it would have to be coach (Shane) Steichen and coach (Pep) Hamilton,” Herbert noted. “Those two probably had the most in my development, being able to spend a lot of time with them and learning from them. I think that is what helped the most.” Still, the Chargers went 7-9, losing a bunch of close games, and head coach Anthony Lynn was fired. Rams defensive co-ordinator Brandon Staley replaced Lynn. “The next step for us is to continue to develop as a team, keep pushing forward, win more games and close out some of those losses that we thought we could have had,” Herbert said. “But overall it’s just getting better, getting that locker room tighter, and keep doing a good job.” The winner was revealed on the NFL Honors television show. ___ 8:08 p.m. Buffalo Bills offensive co-ordinator Brian Daboll has won The Associated Press NFL Assistant Coach of the Year award. Daboll not only helped Buffalo to a 15-4 record and a spot in the AFC championship game, he oversaw the rapid development of quarterback Josh Allen in his third pro season. Allen not only had a 107.2 passer rating, fourth in the NFL, but threw for 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions, and completed 69.2% of his passes, a vast improvement over his 58.79% in 2019. The Bills’ attack was bolstered by the addition of receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade from Minnesota. Diggs has his best season with a league-best 127 receptions for 1,535 yards and eight touchdowns, making the All-Pro Team. “I think it is important to develop relationships with your players and make sure they understand you care about them not just as players but as people off the field, that is the first thing,” Daboll said. “The second thing is those guys, they have a very similar mindset and personality, and they hit it off I would say off the field. They got together in Florida in the off-season along with the other receivers, tight ends, backs, started to develop a relationship there, and it continued to grow. “You know, we meet a lot as a group, particularly in the passing game with the receivers, the tight ends, the quarterbacks, and we really try to let those guys’ personalities show as long as it fits in the framework of the offence. And I think with building relationships and meeting together and spending time together, I think that helps when you are on the field.” Daboll’s creativity and teaching skills were directly responsible for those impressive numbers — and many others on one of the NFL’s most potent offences. Only Green Bay with 509 scored more than Buffalo’s 501 points. Daboll received 28 votes from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. He easily outdistanced Rams defensive co-ordinator Brandon Staley (5 1-2), who now is the head coach of the Chargers. Having spent time in a variety of jobs with six NFL teams has contributed strongly to Daboll’s success. “It has helped out a lot, all of my experience since I started out working on the defensive side of football to getting moved over to the receiver coach then to the quarterback coach, offensive co-ordinator, tight ends,” he said. “I was able to be in the offensive line room sometime. All of those experiences dealing with not only different positions but different groups of guys has really helped out.” The winner was revealed on the NFL Honors television show. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL The Associated Press
Minty Bets is joined by Kevin Iole to preview the Kamaru Usman vs. Gilbert Burns UFC 258 Main Event for the Welterweight Title from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas on Sat. February 13.
TORONTO — Auston Matthews scored twice to extend his goal streak to a career-best seven consecutive games as the Toronto Maple Leafs heaped more misery on the Vancouver Canucks with a 5-1 victory Saturday.Wayne Simmonds, with two of his own, and Zach Hyman, with a goal and an assist, provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (9-2-1). Frederik Andersen made 27 savesMitch Marner added three assists to extend his point streak to seven games as the Leafs won their second straight against the Canucks following Thursday's 7-3 blowout. Mikko Lehtonen chipped in with two assists for his first two-point night in the NHL.Toronto is now 7-0-1 over its last eight to sit atop the North Division with 19 points, one better than the Montreal Canadiens.Brock Boeser replied for Vancouver (6-9-0), which lost a fourth straight game in regulation this week. Braden Holtby stopped 26 shots in defeat.Playing their league-leading 15th contest, the Canucks have now surrendered an NHL-worst 60 goals in 2020-21, including giving up at least five against for the ninth time.The teams play seven more times in the NHL's abbreviated season, including Monday back inside a fan-less Scotiabank Arena because of COVID-19 protocols to wrap up this three-game set.Looking for a spark, Canucks head coach Travis Green reunited the "Lotto Line" of Boeser (No. 6), Elias Pettersson (No. 40) and J.T. Miller (No. 9), while Vancouver winger Loui Eriksson — who's in the fifth season of a US$36-million, six-year contract — made his 2020-21 debut alongside Bo Horvat and Tanner Pearson.The Canucks, who made the second round of the 2019-20 pandemic-delayed playoffs inside the Edmonton bubble before undergoing a number off-season changes as key veterans left in free agency, showed more on this night than they did 48 hours earlier, but it was still far from good enough against the high-flying Leafs.Toronto opened the scoring at 4:42 of the first when its lethal power play, which has now scored in 11 of 12 outings this season, went to work. Simmonds took a pass from Marner at the side of the net and, with the cross-ice pass to Matthews taken away by a defender, instead took his time and roofed his fourth of the season in off the bar. Simmonds then hit two posts on the same shift as Vancouver, which didn't register a shot attempt until Justin Bailey forced a save out of Andersen almost nine minutes in, struggled to keep up.Pettersson, who would hit the post at the end of a power play late in the period, had a chance on a partial break Andersen turned aside before Matthews went to work.The Leafs centre grabbed a loose puck in the Canucks' zone, stepped past Vancouver defenceman Jalen Chatfield with ease, and roofed his ninth of the campaign upstairs past Holtby's glove to extend his goal streak.Pettersson had another chance early in the second staring at a wide-open net, but the puck bounced over his stick before Morgan Rielly hit the post at the other end.The Leafs would eventually make it 3-0 at 7:36 when Marner wove into the Vancouver zone and found Lehtonen, who in turn fed a great pass for Hyman to tap in his third.The Canucks showed some life later in the period, with Andersen making a good save on Nils Hoglander in the slot. Miller then blasted a one-timer that beat the Leafs netminder, but Toronto correctly challenged for offside.Matthews made it 4-0 with his 10th of the season — and ninth in his last seven outings — at 1:28 of the third when he outraced Miller to Holtby's clearing attempt before firing five-hole.Simmonds added to Vancouver's pain at 1:48 later when he tipped home his fifth off point shot from Lehtonen, who was inserted into the lineup with Travis Dermott (leg) out injured.Matthews had a chance at the third hat trick of his career with under eight minutes to go, but his stick snapped in half at the crucial moment.Boeser spoiled Andersen's bid for his first shutout of the season when he scored his sixth on a deflection with 2:04 with Toronto killing a penalty. Notes: Simmonds was having his hand looked at by a trainer on the bench in the third before heading to the locker room. ... Matthews, who scored in six straight games to open the 2018-19 season, is the first Leafs players to register goals in seven consecutive contests since Wendel Clark and Dave Andreychuk in 1993-94. ... Bailey dressed for the first time this season for Vancouver. ... The Leafs wore their Reverse Retro jerseys at home for the first time.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2021.___Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Harrison Barnes had 28 points and seven rebounds to help offset a career-high 50 points by Denver’s Nikola Jokic, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Nuggets 119-114 on Saturday to complete a season sweep. Barnes made five 3-pointers, shot 10 of 16 overall and scored 13 points in the third quarter. Barnes also made a pair of free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining. Jokic just missed adding to his franchise record of 46 triple-doubles with another huge night. The big man had 12 assists and eight rebounds and scored 23 points in the fourth quarter. But it wasn’t enough for the Nuggets, who lost their third straight. Sacramento first-round draft pick Tyrese Haliburton scored a season-high 23 points. Hassan Whiteside added 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Richaun Holmes had 21 points for the Kings. KNICKS 110, TRAIL BLAZERS 99 NEW YORK (AP) — Elfrid Payton and Julius Randle scored 22 points apiece to power New York over Portland. Six players scored in double figures for New York, which has won two straight and improved to 11-13. RJ Barrett scored 18 points, Alec Burks added 16 and fellow reserve Immanuel Quickley had 12. Damian Lillard scored 29 points in his return to the lineup but Portland had its two-game winning streak end. Lillard, who missed Portland’s 121-105 victory at Philadelphia on Thursday with a strained abdomen, started and played 38 minutes. Gary Trent Jr. added 19 for the Trail Blazers. Enes Kanter and Robert Covington had 13 apiece, and Anfrenee Simons finished with 12. BULLS 118, MAGIC 92 ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Zach LaVine bounced back from a poor performance a night earlier and scored 39 points as Chicago routed injury-plagued Orlando. LaVine scored just two points in the first three quarters of Friday’s loss to the Magic and responded to coach Billy Donovan’s request that he play with more aggression early in the game. He scored 22 points in the first half and chipped in seven rebounds and four assists as the Bulls snapped a two-game losing streak. Orlando’s Nikola Vucevic, who scored a career-best 43 points in Friday’s win, had 17 points and eight rebounds. He didn’t play in the fourth quarter because of the lopsided score. The Associated Press
Rose, who is inactive for Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers, could reunite with former coach Tom Thibodeau.
