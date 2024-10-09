James Conner set to feast against Packers’ defense

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Tera Roberts explain why fantasy managers should start the Arizona RB in Week 6.

Video Transcript

James Connor is absolutely dominating the Arizona backfield averaging just over 18 touches per game with his only subpar performance coming against a tough Detroit Lions defense.

Connor's receiving work is down a little bit compared to what we typically like to see, but the volume he's getting on the ground, it has been absolutely fantastic.

He's facing no competition from other backs in the backfield and this week he has an excellent match up against a Packers defense that has consistently struggled against high volume backs like sewn Barkley Aaron Jones and Kyron Williams.

Now it is James Connor's turn.

I expect Connor to get a minimum of 20 touches over 100 yards and a touchdown in this game.