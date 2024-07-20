James Banks III hammers it home

- Advertisement
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert will be allowed to enter a horse into the 2025 Kentucky Derby after Churchill Downs rescinded his suspension.
With airlines halted across the country, athletes are affected as Erica Wheeler struggles to make WNBA All-Star Weekend and Kyle Okposo cancels Stanley Cup event.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Wyndham Clark's shot from the rough went two yards. Really.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine recap Team USA’s win against Serbia, discuss Knicks owner James Dolan’s angry letter about revenue sharing, check in on the new CBA and play a game centered on NBA expansion.
The son of LeBron James made his first Summer League 3-pointer, after 16 misses.
Once again struggling at a major, Tiger Woods summons up all the old familiar questions.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
Vincent Goodwill and Isis “Ice” Young discuss Team USA men’s basketball, recap Bronny’s Summer League performance and hand out some WNBA midseason awards.
Scheffler and McIlroy are the top two golfers in the OWGR and are the two clear favorites at Royal Troon.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.
As the match between Argentina and Colombia took place, the travesty outside overshadowed the event.
Spain, the best team of Euro 2024 by a relatively wide margin, beat England in Sunday's final on Mikel Oyarzabal's dramatic 86th-minute winner.
Will 2024 be the last season in Cincinnati for Tee Higgins?