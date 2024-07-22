Jameer Nelson Jr. with a last basket of the period vs the Toronto Raptors
Melvin didn't get past submitting his lineup to give umpires an earful.
Every driver involved in the late crash was uninjured.
Three players and one manager were inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Seldon had just transferred to Utah State for his final year of eligibility.
Follow every development these next few weeks with Yahoo Sports before the NFL regular season starts.
Clayton Kershaw will start for the Dodgers on Thursday against the Giants after missing all of the season thus far while recovering from shoulder surgery.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
McCarthy, who led Michigan to a national title last season, was selected 10th overall by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
Here are 10 takeaways from the first-ever Yahoo Sports "EA Sports College Football" simulation.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
The Jets' high hopes for last season were dashed quickly.
Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab discuss Brandon Aiyuk’s trade request, break down NFL training camp storylines and play a game called “Two things can be true”.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers criticized the escalating purses and focus on money in golf's current environment.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
Better known for his speed, Duran got the job done with his power on baseball's biggest midseason stage.