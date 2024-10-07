Jamal Shead with a last basket of the period vs the Washington Wizards
The Chicago Bears offense looked like what fantasy football managers all expected it to in Week 5. But is it for real? Tera Roberts investigated.
Both teams have faced some serious questions over the first four weeks of the season
The Orlando Pride, who have made the playoffs only once in club history, are now three games away from the first unbeaten season in NWSL history.
The 49ers led by 10 points in the fourth quarter but couldn't hold on.
Scott Pianowski examines the highs and lows for your fantasy football lineups in Week 5, including a combined nine TD passes from Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow.
It's rare to see a 100-yard touchdown in the NFL. Two on the same day? That's unprecedented in league history.
A stunning recovery and some sheer muscle powered the Ravens' fifth touchdown of the day against Cincinnati.
Did we just witness the craziest college football weekend ever? Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde recap an upset filled Week 6 that featured 4 top 10 teams lose. They start off with the two most shocking outcomes: Alabama falling to Vanderbilt and Tennessee stumbling against Arkansas.
It took a game-winning field goal, but the Jacksonville Jaguars are finally on the board.
Kyler Murray led the Cardinals on an epic comeback at the 49ers
The Bills head to Houston to take on the Texans in Sunday afternoon's marquee matchup
The Vikings are one of just two remaining unbeaten teams in the NFL
No. 1 Alabama got knocked off. So did No. 4 Tennessee. And that wasn't close to the extent of the upsets during a wild day where nobody was safe from a stunning loss.
Washington got a win over Michigan nine months after they met for the title.
The Bulldogs got back to their winning ways in Athens with an easy win over their oldest rival.
The 7-0 victory for Cleveland was as commanding and comfortable a win as you’ll see this time of year.
The NFL is headed across the pond. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Vikings in London.
The Tigers were overwhelmed by the Aggies.
Rizzo said he's confident he will be available should the Yankees advance to the ALCS.
Kodai Senga will start Game 1 of the NLDS for the New York Mets versus the Philadelphia Phillies after starting only one game during the regular season.