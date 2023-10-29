Jamal Murray rocks the rim

The Raptors have now lost back-to-back games, falling to 1-2 to start the season.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Victor Wembanyama's second career NBA game.
One driver dead, another injured in ‘on-track incident’ at Daytona International Speedway
Russell Westbrook never played for the Jazz after the Lakers traded him to Utah last season, but the Clippers star was prepared to stay and "be a mentor."
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins placed veteran forward Milan Lucic on the long-term injured list Saturday before their game against the Detroit Red Wings. The 35-year-old Lucic played in four games, getting two assists. He missed the last two games with what was called a lower-body injury after getting hit with a shot off an ankle in a game against Los Angeles on Oct. 21. A 2011 Stanley Cup winner with the Bruins, Lucic returned during the offseason, signing a $1 million deal with $500,000 more
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former President George W. Bush threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the World Series to former Texas Rangers catcher Iván “Pudge” Rodriguez, bouncing the throw from the front of the mound. Bush, a former Texas governor, spent 1989-94 as managing partner of the Rangers, who are playing the Arizona Diamondbacks. When he was president, Bush famously threw out the first pitch of the first World Series game in New York after 9/11 terrorist attacks, making tha
Which stars were seen at Globe Life Field during Game 2 of the World Series?
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "better today than yesterday," but dealing with an illness heading into Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
Golfweek caught up with the opinionated funnyman to discuss the state of pro golf.
Joe Ogilvie wants the PGA Tour membership to understand the unique position they are in.
Conor McGregor was as fired up as ever when he vented frustrations with inactivity and shed light on his UFC return timeline and opponent.
It is the second major crash at Suzuka's famous 130R this season.
A teammate reportedly placed his knee on the Black teenager’s neck, releasing him after he said "I can't breathe."
Asked by Golf Oklahoma’s Ken MacLeod where this one ranks, Hovland joked, “Way up there.”
Ferrari's Charles Leclerc found some surprising speed on Saturday to earn the pole position for the start of Formula One's Mexico City Grand Prix. The Italian team even earned a rare 1-2 front row lockout, with Carlos Sainz right next to him. Lurking behind, of course, is Red Bull's season champion Max Verstappen, who is still the race favorite from third.
OTTAWA — The Toronto Argonauts had already punched their ticket to the East Division Final but were determined to finish the CFL regular season on a high. They did just that beating the Ottawa Redblacks 27-22 to win its franchise-record 16th game Saturday night at TD Place. Adding to their impressive 16-2 season record was the fact they finished the season with a perfect divisional record of 10-0, a CFL first. “It’s pretty impressive, right?” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “It’s a lon
In fading light and with another thunderstorm approaching, Celine Boutier made a birdie on the ninth playoff hole to defeat Atthaya Thitikul and win the Maybank Championship on the LPGA Tour on Sunday. At the ninth playoff hole on the par-3 15th, the Thai player narrowly missed her birdie putt, opening the door for Boutier, who showed no nerves in landing her 6-foot putt to clinch her fourth title of the season, including wins at the Women’s Scottish Open and the Evian Championship for her first major title.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
The NFL Week 8 notebook tackles C.J. Stroud's hot start, the Panthers backing Bryce Young, Nick Bosa finding his way and more.
The Diamondbacks beat the Rangers in Game 2. In doing so, they have showcased a style of baseball on the game’s endangered species list.