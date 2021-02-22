Jamal Murray with an and one vs the Atlanta Hawks
It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.
Sanders put Jackson State security on blast and accused a source in reports that the ordeal was a miscommunication of "lying."
WASHINGTON — T.J. Oshie scored twice to end a lengthy drought, Alex Ovechkin had a late power-play goal and the Washington Capitals erased a two-goal deficit to beat the New Jersey Devils 4-3 on Sunday. Ovechkin scored with 4:04 left, and that turned out to be a necessary insurance goal when Nikita Gusev beat Craig Anderson with 11.9 seconds left. But it was too late for another comeback, and Washington avoided back-to-back losses. Anderson made 22 saves for his first NHL victory since March 7. Anderson and New Jersey's Aaron Dell each hadn't started an NHL game in more than 11 months. After the Devils jumped out to a 2-0 lead, Oshie stared the comeback by scoring on a deflection on the power play in the second period. That ended a nine-game goal drought and Dell's shutout bid on Washington's 23rd shot of the game. John Carlson tied it midway through the third period, and Oshie beat Dell again on the power play with 8:07 left to put the Capitals ahead. Ovechkin made Washington 3 of 4 on the power play, just his second goal on the man advantage this season. Washington started slow allowing the first seven shots and falling behind but won for the first time in six afternoon games this season (1-3-2). Dell stopped 37 of the 41 shots he faced in his first NHL action since March 2020, but it wasn't enough to keep the Devils from losing a second game in a row. New Jersey got goals from Andreas Johnsson and 2019 No. 1 pick Jack Hughes before blowing the lead. TIME SHIFT The original NHL schedule had the Capitals hosting the New York Rangers and the Devils off Feb. 20. New Jersey was swapped in as Washington's opponent five days ago, and the game was moved up Saturday from prime time to an afternoon start. That's because the outdoor game between Boston and Philadelphia needed to be moved back to prevent the same direct sunlight problems that severely delayed Vegas and Colorado on Saturday. The Capitals and Devils each played at home Saturday afternoon, so this adjustment was possible. “This is a different year,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “I think you’ve got to be ready for anything.” COLD GOALIES Anderson and Dell each last started in the NHL on March 11 — the final day of the 2019-20 season before the league suspended play. Anderson actually allowed the final goal before the shutdown, playing for Ottawa at Los Angeles. After Vitek Vanecek started his 13th consecutive game Saturday and with Ilya Samsonov not yet ready to return, Washington's staff figured it was Anderson's turn on the second half of an afternoon back to back. “He’s been working hard," coach Peter Laviolette said. "He’s probably been wanting to start. The schedule has allowed us to come back with Vitek. I thought he’s played really well, so we stayed with Vitek, and this back-to-back situation to me is a good opportunity for Anderson to play.” Samsonov skated again Sunday morning. He got two minor league rehab starts since recovering from COVID-19 but hasn't played for the Capitals since Jan. 17. ZAJAC'S 1,00TH Devils veteran centre Travis Zajac played in his 1,000th regular-season NHL game. All have come with New Jersey. “He’s a consummate pro that he prepares well, he’s detailed, a good teammate — he does everything well,” Ruff said. “There's a reason you play 1,000 games, and the reason is because he does so many things well.” UP NEXT Devils: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night in the opener of a home-and-home series. Capitals: Host Pittsburgh on Tuesday night for the first of two in a row in Washington between the longtime rivals. ___ Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press
Official Josh Tiven didn't like how Redick passed him the ball after a whistle.
The nerve issue in Stephen Strasburg's wrist that ended his 2020 season after five innings would get aggravated every time he threw a baseball, he said Sunday, and “basically would go from numbness in my thumb to numbness in my whole hand.” Speaking to reporters for the first time since before he was shut down in August, the Washington Nationals ace said the problem went away immediately after the 15-minute carpal tunnel surgery. The 2019 World Series MVP began preparing for this season much earlier than usual, doing a light catch on Nov. 1 instead of mid-December, and throwing bullpens early in January instead of late in the month. “Endurance-wise, stamina-wise, I feel like I’m a lot further along than I have (been) in years past,” the right-handed starter explained. “I wanted to give myself some extra time to work through some mechanical things and be ready to go on Day One.” That he was: The 32-year-old was throwing off a mound alongside teammates during Friday’s workout. “He’s one of our workhorses. And not to see him out there was tough. But for me, if he was ever going to get hurt and ever fix an issue, last year would’ve been the time,” manager Dave Martinez said. “I’m glad he got it fixed, and I’m glad he feels great.” Strasburg said the stop-start nature of last year’s pandemic-affected schedule -- spring training was stopped in March, then teams resumed preparations in July -- was tough on his arm. There was a period of uncertainty about when the so-called “summer camp” would start, so Strasburg would throw into a net to try to stay ready. It was when things picked up again that the numbness first surfaced. If I knew it was going to start when it did, I definitely would have just not picked up a baseball for some time,” he said. “It ended up hurting me more than helped me.” NOTES: Martinez said SS Trea Turner “possibly” could shift from leadoff to the No. 2 or 3 spot in the lineup. “We’re running a lot of different lineups, different numbers, talking to a bunch of our analytical people. Honestly, I would like to get (CF Victor) Robles up at the top of the lineup, even if it’s just against left-handed pitching.” ... The Nationals would love to avoid the sort of poor start they managed to overcome in 2019 (19-31), so how do they do that? Martinez said he might ask position players to play seven, eight or nine innings of the last 10 days of exhibition games. “I want these guys to be May 1 ready come April 1,” he said. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press
Rapinoe gave new, more literal meaning to Russell Westbrook's signature taunt.
A young football player could have asked Cam Newton for advice. He went a different route and received social media's wrath.
The couple shared identical photos announcing the name of baby Mahomes.
Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid is white-hot after another spectacular performance in the Battle of Alberta.
Something spectacular happens every time Auston Matthews touches the puck this season as he blossoms into the NHL's premier sniper.
Villa were without Grealish against the Foxes due to a shin injury.
Rumblings that Sabres captain Jack Eichel wants a change of scenery are once again bubbling to the surface after Buffalo's brutal start.
TAMPA, Fla. — Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet each had 23 points and the Toronto Raptors beat the Philadelphia 76ers 110-103 for their fourth straight victory Sunday night. Chris Boucher scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter for Toronto, hitting three 3-pointers as the Raptors opened the period on a 15-8 surge to take the lead for good. Joel Embiid, coming off a 50-point game against Chicago on Friday night, had 25 points and 17 rebounds for the 76ers, who lost their fourth consecutive road game. Embiid made only six of 20 shots from the field, and the Sixers went 5 for 21 in the fourth quarter. Ben Simmons paced Philadelphia (20-11) with 28 points and nine rebounds. The 76ers led 55-52 after an 18-point first half by Simmons, who had missed two games with a stomach virus after scoring 42 points in a loss at Utah. The Raptors had erased an early 14-point deficit by hitting five 3-pointers — four by Van Vleet — in a span of 2 1/2 minutes. TIP-INS 76ers: G Shake Milton played 28 minutes after missing five games with a left ankle injury. ... Embiid went 12 for 14 at the foul line in his 14th straight game shooting nine or more free throws. Raptors: G Kyle Lowry missed his second game with a sprained left thumb. The Raptors are 6-0 without him this season. UP NEXT 76ers: Play the Raptors again Tuesday night in Tampa before four straight home games. Raptors: Play the 76ers in a rematch before a trip to Miami on Wednesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dick Scanlon, The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Trae Young had 35 points and 15 assists, Clint Capela added 22 points and 10 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Denver Nuggets 123-115 on Sunday night. The Hawks had lost five of six and eight of 10. The Nuggets have lost six of seven on the road. Jamal Murray, coming off a career-high 50 points Friday at Cleveland, led Denver with 30. Nikola Jokic, Will Barton and Monte Morris each scored 15. The Nuggets, playing their fourth game in six days, looked tired in the second half as the Hawks went up by 22 points on a 3-pointer by Young at the 2:35 mark of the third quarter. They trimmed the lead to eight with 1:14 left in the game and closed within seven with 46 seconds remaining, but got no closer. Young’s runner made it 64-54 with 32.6 seconds left before halftime, giving the Hawks their first double-digit lead and closing out a 14-4 run. Young hit a 33-footer to give the Hawks a 12-point lead midway through the third, and the Nuggets called timeout. Atlanta soon took a 17-point lead on Kevin Huerter’s inside basket at the 4:37 mark, and the Nuggets called another timeout. Capela followed with a reverse layup to make it a 19-point lead. TIP-INS Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr. scored 10 points in the first quarter as the Nuggets shot 72.2% on 20 attempts from the field, but led just 33-27. Porter did not score the rest of the game. ... Denver was outscored 37-23 in the second. ... The Nuggets dropped to 1-10 when allowing at least 119 points. ... Jokic pulled down 10 rebounds for his league-leading 27th double-double. Hawks: Atlanta has won 10 of the series’ last 12 games at State Farm Arena. The Hawks are 25-5 at home against Denver since the 1989-90 season. ... Capela, the NBA’s rebounding leader, finished four under his average. STILL ON THE SHELF JaMychal Green’s right shoulder was already hurting going into the Cleveland game Friday when he got hit in the left shoulder after just 1:15 on the floor. He quickly left and couldn’t play against Atlanta. “I don’t think it’s going to be a long-term thing,” coach Michael Malone said. “I’m hoping maybe we can get him back sometime in the near future.” It appears starting guard Gary Harris will need more time off with a left adductor strain. He came back at Washington earlier in the week, but wasn’t his usual self, scoring two points and handing out one assist in 28 minutes. “Obviously it’s been a concern with Gary, and we’re going to take our time with it,” Malone said. “When you’re out with an adductor strain or soft tissue injury and you come back — like P.J. Dozier right now battling that hamstring injury — but you have to be careful. The likelihood of you reinjuring that or restraining it is very high if you come back too soon. I feel awful for Gary.” The Nuggets were also without F Paul Millsap (right knee sprain) and Dozier. Atlanta was missing F De’Andre Hunter (right knee surgery), G Bogdan Bogdanovic (right knee fracture), G Kris Dunn (right ankle surgery), G Rajon Rondo (lower back pain). QUARANTINED Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce missed his third straight game, this time because the NBA ruled that COVID-19 restrictions meant he needs to stay away from the team a couple of more days. Pierce had stayed at home from two games at Boston earlier this week for the birth of his second child. “We thought or anticipated he would be able to return for this night’s game, but the NBA stepped in and he had to take a couple more days off,” said Nate McMillan, who took charge for the third straight game. “He should be available, if everything goes well, for Cleveland’s game on Tuesday.” McMillan said Pierce had a Zoom call with the staff to go over Sunday’s game plan. “He’s doing great,” McMillan said. “His family’s doing good. He’s watching film and in the mix of trying to help with the baby, but he basically prepped us for the game tonight with the coaches this morning. He went through everything with us on a Zoom call because he anticipated being here tonight and unfortunately he can’t because of the protocol, but the family’s doing well.” UP NEXT Nuggets: Host Portland on Tuesday. Hawks: Visit Cleveland on Tuesday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports George Henry, The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Centre fielder Kevin Pillar and the Mets finalized a $5 million, one-year contract Sunday night that adds depth and balance to New York's outfield. To make room on the Mets' roster, outfielder Guillermo Heredia was designated for assignment. The 32-year-old Pillar provides a proven centre fielder and experienced right-handed hitter to potentially platoon with Brandon Nimmo. All three of New York's projected regulars in the outfield bat left-handed: Nimmo, right fielder Michael Conforto and left fielder Dominic Smith. Pillar joins Albert Almora Jr. as right-handed-hitting options on the bench or in part-time roles. Pillar split last season between Boston and Colorado, hitting a combined .288 with six home runs and 26 RBIs in 54 games. He batted .342 with a .969 OPS against left-handed pitching. The durable Pillar spent six-plus years with Toronto and also has played for San Francisco during his eight-year career, batting .262 with 82 homers, 88 stolen bases and a .299 on-base percentage. He is a .286 career hitter with a .784 OPS against lefties and was a Gold Glove finalist each season from 2015-17. Pillar and the Mets agreed to contract terms last week, subject to a successful physical. New York is set to begin full-squad workouts at spring training this week. Heredia played for New York and Pittsburgh last season, hitting .212 with two homers and five RBIs in 15 games. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Julius Randle had 25 points and 14 rebounds, helping the New York Knicks recover after blowing a 21-point lead and beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 103-99 on Sunday night, giving Tom Thibodeau a win over the team he last coached. Randle made the go-ahead free throw with 32 seconds left and the Knicks held on in a game that seemed fully in their control when they lead 86-65 late in the third quarter. But Karl-Anthony Towns had a big fourth, finishing with 27 points and 15 rebounds. Thibodeau got the Timberwolves to a rare post-season spot and might do the same this season in New York, where the Knicks are 15-16 and entered play in eighth place in the Eastern Conference. They have won four of their last five games. RJ Barrett added 21 points for the Knicks in their last game played with no fans at Madison Square Garden. The arena is set to be filled to 10% capacity, about 2,000 fans, Tuesday night when the Knicks host the Golden State Warriors. Ricky Rubio scored 18 points for Minnesota. The Timberwolves have lost four straight and eight of nine. The Knicks hadn’t played since Wednesday, after their first postponement of the season Saturday because of coronavirus cases on the San Antonio Spurs. They looked good after the layoff, taking a 61-50 lead at halftime. The lead grew to 86-65 when Randle hit two free throws with 1:48 remaining in the third. A spirited start to the fourth allowed Minnesota to trim it to 10, forcing Thibodeau to call time and reinsert Randle after only about a 90-second break. Minnesota kept coming, taking a 96-95 lead on Towns’ basket with 2:45 remaining. They were still ahead until Towns fouled Randle on a drive, and after his two free throws, Towns missed a baseline jumper. Alec Burks made four free throws from there to close it out. Thibodeau’s 2 1/2 seasons with the Wolves included their lone playoff berth in the last 16 seasons when they went 47-35 in 2017-18. But the following season got off to a tumultuous start when Jimmy Butler wanted out and Thibodeau was fired around midseason. TIP-INS Timberwolves: Minnesota had won the last four meetings. The teams did not play in 2019-20, last meeting March 10, 2019, not long after Ryan Saunders replaced the fired Thibodeau. Knicks: Austin Rivers (illness) didn't play. He has been out of the rotation since the Knicks traded for Derrick Rose. ... Thibodeau said he wasn't considering for now sending G Frank Ntilikina to the NBA G League to get some work. Ntilikina has played in just four games this season, missing time for injuries and health and safety protocols and not cracking the rotation when healthy. Thibodeau said he likes having the former lottery pick around the team, adding “even though he’s not playing, he’s adding a lot to our team right now.” MINNESOTA MENTORS Rose (20 points) and Taj Gibson were the Wolves’ top scorers the last time they played at MSG, in a victory on Feb. 22, 2019. Saunders praised Rose for helping teammates who were far less accomplished. “His willingness and ability to impart any knowledge and any wisdom on young players, I’ll go on to say that I’ve been around a lot of really good veterans, but he’s probably the best I’ve ever seen," Saunders said, "and right with him would be Taj Gibson, too.” UP NEXT Timberwolves: Visit Milwaukee on Tuesday night. Knicks: Host Golden State on Tuesday night. Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press
CLEVELAND — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points and nine assists as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat Cleveland 117-101 on Sunday night, handing the Cavaliers their 10th consecutive loss. Al Horford had 16 points and eight rebounds, and Hamidou Diallo scored 15 points off the bench for the Thunder, who snapped a five-game road losing streak and three-game overall skid. Collin Sexton scored 27 points and Jarrett Allen shot 11 for 11 and finished with 26 points and 17 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Cleveland hasn’t won since beating Minnesota on Feb. 1, and is 1-12 since Jan. 27. The Cavaliers now have three double-digit losing streaks since LeBron James left the franchise for the second time in 2018 via free agency for the Los Angeles Lakers. Cleveland lost 12 in a row from Dec. 19, 2018-Jan. 11, 2019, and dropped 11 straight from March 22-Oct. 23, 2019. Oklahoma City took its largest lead at 104-84 on a 3-pointer by Horford early in the fourth quarter. The Thunder made 13 of 28 3-pointers with Gilgeous-Alexander perfect on three 3-point shots. Darius Garland had 21 points and eight assists for the Cavaliers, who never got closer than six points in the second half. Cleveland missed 27 of its 35 shots from beyond the arc, with Cedi Osman missing all eight 3-point attempts. Oklahoma City held a 62-51 lead at the break on the strength of 16 points by Gilgeous-Alexander and 12 from Hamidou Diallo. Allen had 10 points and 11 rebounds over the first two periods. Gilgeous-Alexander had eight points and four assists in the first as the Thunder took a 31-28 lead. Sexton scored seven points for Cleveland, which jumped in front 20-10. DELLY DOWN Cavaliers G Matthew Dellavedova, who has yet to play this season because of a concussion, underwent an appendectomy Saturday. The fan favourite experienced abdominal pain while at Cleveland’s training facility earlier in the day. “The first thing Delly told me was, ‘I’m going to have a run of good luck here soon,’” coach J.B. Bickerstaff said. “He’s in good spirits and is optimistic.” TIP-INS Thunder: Rookie G Theo Maledon is averaging 10.0 points over 31.3 minutes in four contests since returning from a five-game absence under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. “The whole year has been a nice trajectory with Theo,” coach Mark Daigneault said. “He’s somebody who can fit in, no matter what four-man unit he’s out there with.” … G George Hill (right thumb surgery) missed his 15th straight game. Cavaliers: F Larry Nance Jr. (left hand fracture) and F Taurean Prince (left ankle soreness) remain out, but were active for Cleveland to meet the NBA game minimum. … F Kevin Love (right calf strain) was held out of team drills Saturday after experiencing soreness. The five-time All-Star last played on Dec. 27. … Bickerstaff started the same lineup after they didn’t grab a rebound in the first 20:34 against Denver. UP NEXT Thunder: Host Miami on Monday. Oklahoma City has a 14-10 record against the Heat since moving from Seattle, but lost 118-90 in Miami on Jan. 4. Cavaliers: Host Atlanta on Tuesday. Cleveland continues its final homestand of the first half of the season, playing the third game in a four-game set. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Brian Dulik, The Associated Press
ORLANDO, Fla. — Canada left it late but got the job done Sunday at the SheBelieves Cup. Substitute Sarah Stratigakis scored in stoppage time to lift Canada to a 1-0 win over a stubborn Argentina side at the women's soccer tournament. The breakthrough goal came off a goalmouth scramble in the 92nd minute with a sliding Stratigakis poking the ball home off goalkeeper Laurina Oliveros' arm. Janine Beckie's free kick caused mayhem in front of the Argentina goal and, when the defence failed to clear, Jessie Fleming's mishit went to Stratigakis. Argentina had 10 players in its penalty box but could not put out the fire. "I felt that it would come. It just happened to come later than what I wanted," Bev Priestman said after her first win as Canada coach. "They're a tough team to break down," she said of Argentina. "It wasn't the perfect match and it definitely wasn't the best match I've been involved with. But overall I think the group found a way to win That's what good teams do. "And it's a clean sheet, which we have to celebrate as well." It was the first goal in three senior appearances for Stratigakis, a 21-year-old midfielder from the University of Michigan. The late strike helped snap a five-game winless streak (0-3-2). Canada's last victory was a 1-0 decision over Costa Rica on Feb. 7, 2020, at the CONCACAF Olympic Women's Qualifying Tournament. Sophie Schmidt, who captained the side in her 201st international appearance, said she "100 percent" thought the goal was coming. "We were attacking. We should have put some away in the first half but we didn't. That's the story of our lives right now,," she said. "But moving forward we've got to find a way earlier," she added. "We have to finish our chances." Canada (1-1-0), tied with Brazil for eighth in the FIFA world rankings, had more of the play than No. 31 Argentina (0-2-0) but lacked clinical finishing in a first half short on chances and entertainment value. It was more of the same in a choppy second half against the hard-working South Americans, who offered little on offence. The Canadians, playing only their second match since last March, pressed as the game wore on with Argentina dropping players behind the ball. Canada squandered set pieces on offence and had little to do on defence. Argentina did its bit to slow the tempo, with players often hitting the turf. Earlier Sunday, the top-ranked Americans blanked Brazil 2-0 at Exploria Stadium to extend their unbeaten run to 36 matches. The Canadian women lost 1-0 to the U.S. in their tournament opener Thursday, holding out until the 79th minute when Rose Lavelle scored. Brazil beat Argentina 4-1. Canada wraps up play Wednesday against Brazil while Argentina, who replaced Japan in the tournament when the 10th-ranked Japanese pulled out citing the pandemic, faces the U.S. While Canada is missing injured captain Christine Sinclair and her 186 goals at the tournament, its offence has been in short supply in recent outings. Sunday's goal was just Canada's third in its last six matches and two of them came in a 2-2 tie with Brazil last March. "Listen it's going to come and it does take time," Priestman said of the Canadian attack. "The group, we've been doing extra work at the end of training for forwards to get more reps in and things like that, "We're doing everything we can. I think the group is aware of it." Priestman, who thought her team was rushing things early Sunday, had warned her players beforehand that he goal might not come until late. "I had said to them before it might be the 89th minute. We just have to keep trusting the process and doing what we do. I think that will come." Priestman said Canada's long layoff during the pandemic and new faces in camp have made things more complicated. Priestman made six changes to her starting lineup with goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe, Gabrielle Carle, Adriana Leon, Jade Rose, Jordyn Listro and Schmidt coming in. Schmidt also captained the team in her 100th match in 2013. Rose, 18, and Listro, 25, earned their first senior caps. The Canadian starting 11 totalled 713 caps, up from 647 for the starters against the U.S. Samantha Chang, 20, also earned her first cap, coming off the bench in the 61st minute. Deanne Rose had come on three minutes earlier to win her 50th cap. Quinn, who goes by one name, was unavailable Sunday due to a minor injury in training. Canada Soccer said the hope was the midfielder will be available for the Brazil game. Canada looked a little shaky to start, with several turnovers. But gradually the Canadians began to find put things together, firing crosses into the Argentine penalty box. Argentina, meanwhile, looked for holes in the Canadian defence with long balls over the top. Canada had 49 per cent possession in the first half, outshooting Argentina 7-2 (2-1 in shots on target). Argentina survived a pair of goalmouth scrambles early in the second half. Leon shot high in the 55th minute as the Canadians continued to have difficulties finding their range. Argentina's Lorena Benitez was stretchered off in the 56th minute with an injury. Canada has won all five meetings with Argentina, outscoring the South Americans 13-1. Canada's roster, already depleted before the tournament kickoff, lost two more players leading up to Sunday's match. Goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan, injured in Thursday's match, returned to her club Sky Blue FC for further medical assessment. Defender Vanessa Gilles, one of Canada's top performers in the U.S. match, returned to her French cub as part of a pre-tournament agreement. Canada went into camp without the injured Sinclair and veteran midfielder Diana Matheson while key defenders Kadeisha Buchanan and Ashley Lawrence and forward Jordyn Huitema remained with their French clubs. Goalkeeper Erin McLeod and defender Bianca St-Georges were injured in camp. Sinclair, Matheson, McLeod, Buchanan, Lawrence and Huitema have 845 caps and 229 international goals between them (St-Georges is uncapped). The 37-year-old Sinclair leads the soccer world with 186 international goals. Sinclair, Matheson, Buchanan, Lawrence, McLeod and Huitema have 845 caps and 229 goals between them. Two of the four Argentina players ruled out of the team’s opening match due to COVID-19 protocols were cleared to play against Canada. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2021 The Canadian Press
In honor of Julius Erving’s 71st birthday, Yahoo Sports asked current NBA players which of the game’s greats came to mind when they thought of Dr. J’s number 6 — and their answers spanned generations.
