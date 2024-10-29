Jamal Murray with a last basket of the period vs the Toronto Raptors
Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) with a last basket of the period vs the Toronto Raptors, 10/28/2024
Aaron Gordon averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds last season in Denver.
Russell Wilson upgraded the Pittsburgh offense in his first start of the season in Week 7.
Christian Polanco and Alexis Guerreros react to the news that Manchester United sacked Erik ten Hag, review the MLS playoff matches from the weekend, and recap Barcelona's El Clásico victory.
As NBA injuries continue to mount, Dan Titus reveals his pickups to help fill the void on your fantasy hoops rosters.
Coach James Frankin said the timeline on Allar's recovery will likely go right up to Saturday's 12 p.m. ET kickoff.
Elko clarified comments that many speculated were directed at Fisher and LSU coach Brian Kelly, both of whom he worked under as an assistant.
Shohei Ohtani injured his shoulder in the Dodgers' win over the Yankees in Game 2 on Saturday.
Jones' children reportedly sustained minor injuries while traveling to Levi's Stadium for the game on Sunday night.
A number of coaching mistakes were made that led to the Washington Commanders' miraculous win.
The Dodgers have been doing a good job of getting ahead in the count on Judge, and once they’ve gotten him to two strikes, Judge has been going down swinging.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon breaks down the story of Week 8's Sunday action.
Following Week 9, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde overreact to the outcomes of Texas A&M vs. LSU, Notre Dame vs. Navy and Colorado vs. UCF. They discuss the quick progression of this Texas A&M program in Mike Elko's first year and how it relates to Notre Dame's playoff hopes.
On National Tight Ends Day, more NFL players at the celebrated position scored touchdowns than in the unofficial holiday's first six years.
The Buffaloes are ranked for the first time since Week 4 of the 2023 season.
Bozeman was flagged for protecting his quarterback from a cheap shot by Saints DL Nathan Shepherd that could have injured Herbert — an offsetting penalty that doesn't quite seem fair.
The tight ends were flying high in Week 8. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines some big performances.
Reddick went from third to first on the final lap.
A crucial battle for the NFC South lead once again came down to the final seconds.
Daniels and Noah Brown were the heroes for the Commanders.
Rice is 2-6 after making bowl games in each of the past two seasons.