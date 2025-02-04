Jamal Murray with the hoop & harm

The Chiefs are chasing a third straight Super Bowl championship.
The Eagles face a familiar foe in this year's Super Bowl.
The NFL had a heated head-on collision with Trump’s previous administration, leading to some speculation that the NFL would acquiesce to Trump’s DEI stance. For now, Roger Goodell makes it sound like that won’t happen.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie kicks off our positional preview series with the catchers.
A shooting during last year's Super Bowl parade left one woman dead and 22 people injured.
The Superdome might not be as revered as other iconic American stadiums, but it has hosted more legendary sports moments than any other venue in the country.
With every Super Bowl title, Mahomes moves up the list of all-time greats.
When three teams are involved, someone has to be the loser.
Rory McIlroy picked up the 27th win of his PGA Tour career on Sunday afternoon.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the comments made by Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner about Dodgers' spending this offseason, Junior Caminero’s incredible performance in Game 7 of the LIDOM championship and recap the latest transactions from around the league.
Manning is now Texas' clear No. 1 QB after Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
The Miami Heat aren't the only team worth keeping an eye on as we approach the deadline.
Check out our draft rankings at the starting pitcher position for 2025 fantasy baseball.
Sanders isn't fazed by the pressure of becoming an NFL quarterback, and having his famous father alongside him throughout his football journey is a big reason why.
Miami's Cam Ward is still the favorite to be the top pick, but his odds have gotten longer.
Parsons and the Cowboys are preparing to learn their third defensive system in three seasons, which could further the importance of contract clarity on the unit. Will the Cowboys extend Parsons sooner?
The game has traditionally tipped off at 9:20 p.m. ET.
Xavier Worthy is among the players who have greatly enhanced their 2025 fantasy stock during this season's playoffs.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same position at Penn State. They discuss the implications for James Franklin and what to expect from the Nittany Lions in 2025.