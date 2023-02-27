Jamal Murray with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

Russell Westbrook's first minutes as a Clipper were at least entertaining.
No player had made 12 threes twice in a season before Klay Thompson on Friday.
The NBA GOAT debate is one that is ever-raging with no sign of slowing down anytime soon, barring LeBron James maybe shutting it down by winning another championship or two before calling it quits. Just like fans have the players they back in the ...
This was an ending Mike Breen was born for.
The second-year Lakers guard told Insider what he learned from teammate LeBron James along with what it takes to maintain his body.
If you haven't heard of college standout basketball Antoine Davis, you're not alone. But for basketball fans, it's clearly time to start brushing up. Davis is on the cusp of breaking one of the most unbreakable records of all time: Pistol Pete ...
Love reacts after scoreless debut. And reasons for hope about pairing
The WNBA star made a surprise public appearance at Saturday's 54th NAACP Image Awards.
So close to a playoff spot in the clogged-up Western Conference standings, this win meant so much for coach Steve Kerr’s undermanned Golden State Warriors — for many reasons. The defending NBA champions were down three starters once again, and old stand-by Klay Thompson and newcomer Donte DiVincenzo delivered on both ends when it mattered most. Thompson scored 32 points, including a key 3-pointer with 2:05 to play, and the Warriors held off the Minnesota Timberwolves 109-104 on Sunday in a matchup of teams fighting neck-and-neck for postseason positioning.
Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) with an and one vs the Cleveland Cavaliers, 02/26/2023
Waiting for just the right moment to launch his game-winning shot was no problem for Trae Young. Young waited patiently for Mikal Bridges to fly past him before sinking a buzzer-beating jumper over the reach of Spencer Dinwiddie to lift Atlanta to a 129-127 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, a few hours before the Hawks announced they hired Quin Snyder as their coach. The Hawks took their final possession with 7.3 seconds remaining after Cam Johnson's 3-pointer tied the game at 127 with 7.8 seconds remaining.
Damian Lillard set franchise and career highs with 71 points — tied for the most in the NBA this season — and 13 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a two-game skid with a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. Lillard tied Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season after Mitchell also scored 71 in a win over Chicago on Jan. 2. “I enjoy those moments in the game when I’m just going after people," Lillard said, "when I’m in attack mode.”
He honored the 15-year-old during his NAACP Image Awards acceptance speech.
Quin Snyder, a former Hawks assistant, went 372-264 with the Jazz.
Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns) with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 02/26/2023
Aaliyah Edwards scored 16 points, including two clutch baskets down the stretch, and No. 4 UConn edged DePaul 72-69 on Saturday to clinch at least a share of the Big East regular season championship. DePaul led by as much seven in the second half and was nursing a four-point lead late in the fourth of a tight, physical, contest, but Edwards and Lou Lopez Sénéchal scored to tie it at 65 with 3:10 left. Then Edwards scored off a turnover with 2:40 to go to put the Huskies ahead.
Quin Snyder, who had been an assistant on Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff in 2013-14, coached the Utah Jazz from 2014-22.
41 of Damian Lillard's 71 points on Sunday night came in the first half.
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue didn’t waste much time seeing how well Westbrook would mesh with his new team. Westbrook’s Clippers debut was overshadowed in what ended up being the second-highest-scoring game in NBA history. Lue was pleased with Westbrook’s debut despite him having only two practices with the Clippers before the game.