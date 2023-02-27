Jamal Murray with a deep 3 vs the LA Clippers

Associated Press

Waiting for just the right moment to launch his game-winning shot was no problem for Trae Young. Young waited patiently for Mikal Bridges to fly past him before sinking a buzzer-beating jumper over the reach of Spencer Dinwiddie to lift Atlanta to a 129-127 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, a few hours before the Hawks announced they hired Quin Snyder as their coach. The Hawks took their final possession with 7.3 seconds remaining after Cam Johnson's 3-pointer tied the game at 127 with 7.8 seconds remaining.