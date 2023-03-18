Jamal Murray with an assist vs the New York Knicks

Green will miss Friday's game against the Hawks.
The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks $35,000 on Friday for shoving a camera person on the sideline after chasing a loose ball in a loss in Miami. Joe Dumars, the NBA's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine. Brooks shoved the person with 2:40 left in the second quarter of Memphis' 138-119 loss in Miami to the Heat on Wednesday night.
Kyle Lowry is still adjusting to his new bench role, but he’s on the same page with the Miami Heat on the path forward this season.
Anthony Davis put up strong numbers, but his key mistakes in the final seconds resulted in the Lakers losing Friday's game.
HoopsHype re-drafts the underrated 2011 NBA draft, headlined by Kawhi Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Kyrie Irving and Klay Thompson.
The Nets guard had been a Klutch client his entire NBA career.
Each week during the 2022-23 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into some of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Imman Adan is joined by Kashtin to analyze Pascal Siakam's style of being an offensive hub and his future with the Toronto Raptors. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 14 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-111 on Thursday night, extending their season-high home winning streak to six. Jakob Poeltl had his third straight double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points and Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes each had 19. O.G. Anunoby scored 17 points for Toronto as all five Raptors starters reached double figures. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander s
Jakob Poeltl (Toronto Raptors) with a dunk vs the Oklahoma City Thunder, 03/16/2023
Jordan purchased the team back in 2010 for $275 million. It's now valued at $1.7 billion.
CHICAGO (AP) — Bulls coach Billy Donovan wasn't sure when or even if Lonzo Ball will play again for Chicago, with the point guard set to have yet another surgery on his troublesome left knee. Donovan said Ball will likely undergo a cartilage transplant early next week, though he wasn't sure which day, and is in for “a long rehab.” “For me to say, 'I have no hope that he's ever gonna play here again' or ‘yeah, he’s definitely going to be back,' I just don't know," Donovan said Friday. One thing t
Michael Jordan became majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets in 2010, but the team have struggled for consistency in subsequent years.
The Sacramento Kings ended a long wait for a winning season as they seized sole possession of the West's second seed on Thursday.
The Sacramento Kings will be without Kevin Huerter when they visit the Washington Wizards on Saturday.
The Denver Nuggets have been so dominant this season that they've clinched the Northwest Division with a few weeks left in the regular season. Nikola Jokic deferred to teammates early before looking for his shot and finished with 30 points to help the Nuggets beat the Detroit Pistons 119-100 on Thursday night and end a season-high four-game losing streak. “This has to be a building block,” Denver coach Michael Malone said.
Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 03/17/2023
In 2010, Jordan paid Bob Johnson about $180 million to take majority control of the expansion franchise, getting roughly 65 percent of the NBA expansion team’s equity from Johnson.
Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 28 points and the Memphis Grizzlies completed the largest comeback in franchise history after trailing by 29 in the third quarter, rallying to beat the San Antonio Spurs 126-120 in overtime Friday night. Memphis faced a nine-point deficit in the final minute of regulation before outscoring San Antonio 9-0 to send it to overtime. Desmond Bane added 21 points, including eight points in overtime, and Tyus Jones had his first career triple-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Grizzlies.
Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball will have a cartilage transplant in his left knee, the team and his agency, Klutch Sports, said Thursday. It will be Ball’s third surgery on the knee in a little more than a year. Ball hasn't played in over a year and Chicago ruled him out for the season last month.