Jamal Murray with a 2-pointer vs the Phoenix Suns

The Canadian Press

The Phoenix Suns' star quartet of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton looked mighty average in their Game 1 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Now it's gut check time when the Suns try to even the series in Game 2 on Monday in Denver. There's certainly reason to believe the Suns have what it takes to bounce back. Phoenix lost Game 1 to the Los Angeles Clippers in the opening round before reeling off four straight wins to advance. “This group has been here already so we understand w