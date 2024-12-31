Jamal Murray with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz
Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 12/30/2024
Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) with a 2-pointer vs the Utah Jazz, 12/30/2024
Devin Booker hit six 3s for the Suns, while three Jazz players made four from long range.
Denver was a first down away from being able to play for a tie and a playoff berth.
Gunner Stockton will make his first start for the Bulldogs.
There's one unclaimed wild-card spot remaining in the AFC. Meanwhile in the NFC, the South division is still up for grabs along with the No. 1 overall seed.
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?
Rivera is set to be interviewed this week, while Ryan says he expects to speak with the team after the end of the season.
Minnesota should scare every NFC Super Bowl contender. The Vikings have their “freaking” quarterback, and he’s showing no signs of stopping this season’s improbable run of answers anytime soon.
The Packers lost yet again to one of the NFL's elite teams.
Amen Thompson and Tyler Herro were both ejected in the brawl on Sunday night in Houston.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all the action from the championship round in Week 17.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
Philadelphia might still have plenty to play for in Week 18 — with Barkley in striking distance of Eric Dickerson's single-season NFL rushing record.
Barkley reached the milestone in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Broncos needed a win on Saturday night to clinch a playoff berth in Week 17.
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
Ovechkin is 27 goals away from breaking Gretzky's all-time NHL record.
BYU threw three interceptions and still won 36-14.
Drake Maye suffered a concussion in late October against the Jets.
We're tracking Alex Ovechkin's chase for Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record of 894.