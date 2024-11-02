Jamal Murray with a 2-pointer vs the Minnesota Timberwolves
Jamal Murray (Denver Nuggets) with a 2-pointer vs the Minnesota Timberwolves, 11/01/2024
Both players ended up getting technicals in Nuggets-Timberwolves.
Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh react to the first few nights of the NBA season with a game of "Fact, Fiction or Fantasy."
Aaron Gordon averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds last season in Denver.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Blake Snell signed a two-year deal with the Giants after he and agent Scott Boras found no free agent takers until March.
The Big Number this week is about Russell Westbrook, but it says much more about the Denver Nuggets' offense and championship window. Join Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine as they go through all the stats and make bold predictions.
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 9!
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to give their thoughts and analysis on the two biggest games of Week 9, one thing to watch in six other games and the top prospects in Nate's latest 2025 NFL big board.
The Spurs star is only the third player in NBA history to post multiple 5x5 games.
So it turns out Japan really wanted to watch Shohei Ohtani in the World Series.
The Dodgers slugger was also still nursing a fractured finger from August.
Kirilloff never played more than 88 games in a season during his four-year MLB career.
The frequencies teams have been using to talk to quarterbacks and defensive players have been unencrypted.
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
Who will make the Final Four? And will UConn three-peat?
The impact of L.A.'s victory in Game 5 extends well beyond the stars to the team's unsung heroes and fans around the world.
The Dodgers showed their grit and resilience once again in rallying from down 5-0 to stun the Yankees in Game 5.