Jalen Williams slams it home
Jalen Williams slams it home, 12/06/2023
The "NFL on Sunday" broadcaster shared some additional reporting she picked up from the Eagles-49ers game on her "Calm Down" podcast
The NFL star enjoyed a star-studded party in N.Y.C. after his Jets fell to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday
Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid received a prestigious honour over the weekend.
Jon Rahm’s Ryder Cup future has been thrown into doubt with speculation intensifying that he will imminently sign a record £450 million deal with LIV and join alongside another former world No 1 and one of Europe’s promising young players.
An NFL official who was involved in a collision with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara suffered a fractured fibula and a dislocated knee and will have surgery, the team announced on Monday.
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had his right leg rolled up on as he was being sacked during the fourth quarter against the Bengals.
After 60 minutes of pure concentration on the ice, Tampa Bay Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy can't help but laugh at reporter's wind breaking.
Using TCU’s appearance in the 2022 national title game to justify excluding Florida State from the playoffs is dumb.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw says he has exchanged apologies with the Philadelphia Eagles security official after a sideline dustup led to both being ejected. Greenlaw and Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro got ejected during San Francisco's 42-19 victory over Philadelphia after Greenlaw was called for unnecessary roughness on a tackle of DeVonta Smith near the Eagles sideline. The hit drew the ire of the Eagles and DiSandro got in between Smith
Heisman Finalist Jayden Daniels talks to USA Today and shared his thoughts on the FSU Seminoles being left out of the College Football Playoffs.
HAMILTON — Scott Milanovich has long been aware of the fierce support for the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats as both an adversary and as part of the family. Milanovich joined the Ticats as a senior assistant coach in 2023, and later took over play-calling duties. But as a former head coach of the archrival Toronto Argonauts, he wasn't sure how he would be first received by Tim Hortons Field's most ardent fans. "When I came over to the other side and my wife and daughter were at the game and she said,
The QB said there’s a good reason he doesn’t believe the Chiefs’ signs were stolen against the Packers.
HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced a major restructuring plan Tuesday, with president of football operations Orlondo Steinauer relinquishing his head coaching duties and Ed Hervey being promoted to general manager. Steinauer had been the Ticats head coach since 2019, with the team adding front-office duties to his role in December 2021. He will retain his role leading the football operations department. Steinauer called the move a "collective decision." "You don't make a move like this
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has a high ankle sprain that could force him to miss the first game of his NFL career. Coach Doug Pederson said Tuesday that tests on Lawrence's right ankle showed “everything's stable, everything's good.” He added that surgery “is not necessarily something that would be warranted at this time.” “We'll see where he's at in a couple days,” Pederson said roughly 12 hours after a 34-31 overtime loss to Cincinnati. Pederson s
The Cleveland Guardians were longshots to get the No. 1 pick the 2024 MLB draft, but they'll select first next summer.
The Yankees have a new outfielder, but not THAT new outfielder.
F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff has rejected the allegations
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 14 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.
VANCOUVER — Captain Christine Sinclair helped Canada to a win in her international swansong Tuesday, wiping away pre-game tears to help set up the goal in a 1-0 victory over Australia. The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., gave way to 35-year-old Sophie Schmidt of Abbotsford, B.C., in the 58th minute, marking the end of an glittering international career that produced a world-record 190 goals and a legion of fans. Teammates embraced her on the field as the enthusiastic crowd of 48,112 stood and ch
They say death and taxes are the only two certainties in life but a winter crisis at Manchester United seems to have been a staple for years now.