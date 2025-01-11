Jalen Williams sends the shot away

Milroe had 75 total touchdowns over the last two seasons as Alabama's No. 1 QB.
Oklahoma City's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup final exposed critical flaws.
Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.
Madrid, Spain, and Berlin will also host NFL regular-season games in 2025.
Beck had entered the 2025 NFL Draft before heading into the transfer portal.
Watson tore his Achilles for the first time on Oct. 20 against the Bengals.
The Pistons are making noise in the East again, with their star point guard leading the way.
Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.
Baltimore has become a well-oiled machine on both sides of the ball, Green Bay has a legit shot to upset the Eagles on the road, and why Vikings-Rams might be the coolest matchup of the weekend.
Fans can start buying tickets for Vikings-Rams on Friday.
The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
Belichick was hired as the Tar Heels' new coach in December.
Some key observations and analysis on two teams that could be around in June.
With 118 ballots publicly available, here's where the voting stands.
The development of QB Caleb Williams will be a big factor in the decision. But the team will weigh a coach’s offensive background alongside the staff he brings in, the scheme he envisions and the culture he can build.
After a wild shot from Collin Sexton on the other end, Trae Young called game in Salt Lake City.
Cavs vs. Thunder. Wemby vs. Giannis. The future of the league is in good hands.
Lux adds an above-average lefty bat to a Cincinnati lineup that needed a boost and clears some room in the Los Angeles infield.
