Jalen Williams scores and draws the foul

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is "better today than yesterday," but dealing with an illness heading into Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
Francis Ngannou knocked down Tyson Fury in Round 4 – and turned the combat sports world on its head.
Colorado coach Deion Sanders said his quarterback son was in bad shape after taking a beating in a loss to UCLA at the Rose Bowl.
The NFL Week 8 notebook tackles C.J. Stroud's hot start, the Panthers backing Bryce Young, Nick Bosa finding his way and more.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Victor Wembanyama's second career NBA game.
Shilo Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter.
OTTAWA — The Toronto Argonauts had already punched their ticket to the East Division Final but were determined to finish the CFL regular season on a high. They did just that beating the Ottawa Redblacks 27-22 to win its franchise-record 16th game Saturday night at TD Place. Adding to their impressive 16-2 season record was the fact they finished the season with a perfect divisional record of 10-0, a CFL first. “It’s pretty impressive, right?” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “It’s a lon
One driver dead, another injured in ‘on-track incident’ at Daytona International Speedway
Miami QB Tua Tagovailoa doesn't spend any of his NFL salary and lives off endorsements, but he's still made a few big purchases since going pro.
After a wild day of surprises and many near-upsets, we have a little more clarity ahead of the first College Football Playoff rankings show.
Golfweek caught up with the opinionated funnyman to discuss the state of pro golf.
Joe Ogilvie wants the PGA Tour membership to understand the unique position they are in.
Conor McGregor was as fired up as ever when he vented frustrations with inactivity and shed light on his UFC return timeline and opponent.
Even Taylor Swift spoils “The Star Spangled Banner” at Arrowhead Stadium. Toriano Porter might just take a knee in protest. | Opinion
The top five stayed the same in this week's US LBM Coaches Poll with Georgia remaining at No.1 but Oregon made a big move inside the top 10.
It is the second major crash at Suzuka's famous 130R this season.
MONTREAL — Members of the Winnipeg Jets expressed their support for Adam Johnson, a former NHL player who suffered a serious injury while playing professionally in England on Saturday, leading to the game being abandoned. According to multiple local outlets and The Athletic, Johnson appeared to suffer a serious cut to his neck from a skate blade in a Challenger Cup game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers. The Panthers posted to X, the social media platform formerly known
Tyson Fury eked out a split decision vs. Francis Ngannou in a crossover boxing match and the combat sports community had plenty to say.
Russell Westbrook never played for the Jazz after the Lakers traded him to Utah last season, but the Clippers star was prepared to stay and "be a mentor."
Rookie Will Levis made a dramatic impact in his first NFL game, giving the Titans a shot of unexpected hope