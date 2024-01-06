Jalen Williams scores and draws the foul
Jalen Williams scores and draws the foul, 01/05/2024
Any question whether ESPN took Aaron Rodgers' latest tryst with misinformation seriously disappeared the instant Pat McAfee appeared on his eponymous talk show on Wednesday, offering a half-baked apology for Rodgers' antics the previous day.Rodgers, you'll remember, used his weekly appearance on McAfee's show, for which he makes seven figures annually, to discuss the pending release of court papers related to Jeffrey Epstein, the famous financier and convicted sex trafficker. If a full roll call
When Michigan and Washington battle Monday we will get the last national champion that truly represents a conference and a region of the country.
The Rams are taking a big chance by resting Matthew Stafford and their starters, whereas the Lions are smart to play their starters and keep momentum.
A rookie didn’t know anyone when he joined the Super Bowl champion Chiefs, but Travis Kelce made a point of welcoming him.
Former Missouri and San Diego Chargers great Kellen Winslow has no problems calling out state of NCAA football.
Some players have a lot of money on the line in Week 18.
From Tyreek Hill returning to Kansas City to Matthew Stafford facing the Lions, the NFL wild-card round has plenty of intriguing potential matchups.
Dalvin Cook is joining the Baltimore Ravens for a playoff run after being waived by the New York Jets. The move, confirmed by Cook’s agents with LAA Sports & Entertainment to The Associated Press on Thursday, came after Cook cleared waivers and became a free agent. NFL Network first reported the decision by Baltimore to sign Cook, who agreed to part ways with New York on Tuesday. ESPN also reported Cook will be first added to the Ravens’ practice squad. The four-time Pro Bowl running back will b
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks rookie Connor Bedard departed Friday night's game against New Jersey after he was leveled by Devils defenseman Brendan Smith in the first period. Bedard was selected by Chicago with the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft. The 18-year-old center has 15 goals and 18 assists in 38 games. Bedard was hit by Smith after he carried the puck into the Blackhawks' offensive zone. Bedard then skated to the bench holding his face as Nick Foligno, Brett Seney and s
HAMILTON — Bo Levi Mitchell is taking less to remain with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. The Ticats announced Friday that Mitchell has restructured his CFL contract that will keep him with the franchise for the next two seasons. "We believe a healthy Bo Levi Mitchell can still play at a championship level and help us compete for Grey Cups," Orlondo Steinauer, Hamilton's president of football operations, said in a statement. "As we continue to shape our roster, we feel Bo is a key piece of our football
Nick Taylor made a 72-foot eagle on the fourth playoff hole to win the RBC Canadian Open, the first Canadian to win his national open in 68 years. Overlooked in the pandemonium of that moment last June was the smile of Tommy Fleetwood. “He was so gracious,” Taylor said.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Rutger McGroarty and his teammates remembered the empty feeling. They wanted to return the favour on their bitter rival's home soil. When the final buzzer sounded Friday, the United States — having embraced the villain role in a hostile environment — got the revenge it desperately craved. Isaac Howard scored twice in the second period as the Americans beat host Sweden 6-2 to capture gold at the world junior hockey championship. "I'm so proud of this group," said McGroarty, t
Kuminga "has lost faith" in Warriors head coach Steve Kerr, according to a report from The Athletic.
Once the calendar flips to a new year, the angst of incomplete rosters and dashed hot-stove dreams inch closer to reality.
Tensions seem to be cooling.
Former Major League Baseball pitcher Trevor Bauer is giving interviews now as he attempts to restore his reputation.
The UFC Fight Night 235 lineup Feb. 3 has faced multiple changes in recent days, putting the matchmakers to work early in 2024.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to a wild overtime game between the Jazz and the Pistons.
The former British world number one took a first-set lead over the second seed before Svitolina fought back to take victory.
The Yahoo Fantasy Football crew reveals the players they're dying to draft in 2024 from the second round forward.