Jalen Williams with the nice feed, 12/18/2023
There was a noticeable lack of fans at Bank of America Stadium as the Carolina Panthers face the Atlanta Falcons.
Play was interrupted on Skukuza Golf Club in South Africa recently as a massive eagle feasted on a baby impala that it had ambushed.
Patricia's recent work with the Patriots, even dating back to 2017, has been bad. The Lions were also terrible under his leadership. What exactly are the Eagles doing?
NFL Hall of Famer Terry Bradshaw questioned the Dallas Cowboys after their 31-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL suspended Pittsburgh Steelers safety Damontae Kazee without pay for the remainder of the season for what the league described as “repeated violations” of rules designed to protect player safety. The ruling, issued by NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan on Monday, means Kazee will miss Pittsburgh's final three regular-season games and any potential playoff games if the Steelers (7-7) advance to the postseason. Kazee was ejected from Pittsburgh's 30-13 loss
Some big fantasy football performances were countered with some truly head-scratching ones in Week 15. Matt Harmon sifts through all the noise from Sunday.
How a Chiefs player went off script — to help his teammate set a milestone.
‘A true freshman starting Game 1? I have to put that in my head. That’s the competitor I am.’
DETROIT (AP) — Denver coach Sean Payton screamed at quarterback Russell Wilson on the sideline and anyone watching on TV, or witnessing the game at Ford Field, could see the animated exchange in Detroit's 42-17 victory Saturday night. Payton insisted he was simply upset about an offside penalty in the third quarter that negated a touchdown that would have cut Denver's deficit to 14 points. “That's all,” he said. “Simple.” If Payton's rant was related to the flag, why was he yelling at Wilson? “L
"I totally understand why he left. That's a lot, a lot of money.”
The golf pro's 16-year-old daughter served as a caddy for her dad over the weekend
Wyatt Kelce may not have a hang of the lingo, but she's always ready to cheer on her dad, mom Kylie Kelce tells PEOPLE
Alabama coach Nick Saban addressed the Michigan sign-stealing case ahead of the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl matchup against the Wolverines.
A number of the Chiefs’ offensive linemen had no one to block for a long time on a 48-yard pass from Patrick Mahomes to Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Andy Ogletree won the 2019 U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2 and has been involved with LIV for the last two years.
Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, Taylor Swift, drew attention from fans when she arrived at Sunday’s Chiefs-Patriots game. He saw her ... on a poster.
One team shouldn't pass on the chance to upgrade its QB situation again. Another should try to acquire Fields as the future after its incumbent starter retires. And a third team finally needs to get serious about the position.
With veteran Antti Raanta placed on waivers, Canes on Sunday recalled Yaniv Perets from Norfolk Admirals of ECHL. Raanta later cleared waivers.
OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have fired head coach D.J. Smith amid yet another losing season in the nation’s capital. The Senators made the announcement a day after Ottawa lost its fourth straight game with a 6-3 defeat to the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday. Jacques Martin will take over on an interim basis. The Senators have missed the playoffs for four straight seasons under Smith. They are currently 12 points behind the Washington Capitals for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conferenc
Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. provided Chiefs’ biggest defensive play in Sunday’s road victory over the Patriots.