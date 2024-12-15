Jalen Williams with the flush

Hunter is the fifth non-QB to win the Heisman in the 2000s.
Arnold played in 10 of Oklahoma's 12 games this season.
The Yankees acquired a shutdown closer. The Brewers acquired a reliable starter, as well as a promising prospect.
Let’s take a look at some things to keep an eye on in each of our two semifinal tilts.
The 30-year-old Williams recorded 65 saves for the Brewers over the past three seasons.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to a crucial victory in Week 15.
Kerr said after the game that an "elementary school referee" wouldn't have called the loose ball foul.
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins saw a fan in the stands and tossed him a football following a Nov. 24 touchdown against the Titans. The move earned him a fine by the NFL.
Beware of these five players with bust potential in Week 15!
Bill Belichick is officially heading to Chapel Hill. Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to the biggest coaching change of the 2024 cycle and break down how the Super Bowl winning coach will impact the future of College Football.
Fantasy football managers will need all the help they can get in Week 15, so Scott Pianowski has some under-rostered options that could do just that.
Here's a look at Week 15 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
There's a great chance a quarterback will not lift the trophy for just the fifth time in the 2000s.
Here are a dozen plays that shaped the 2024 College Playoff field, plays that could well have resulted in a very different field than we have right now.
In this episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon take a deep dive into the 2024 NFL rookie class, breaking down the highs, lows, and everything in between. From quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, whose start with the Chicago Bears has been filled with ups and downs, to Jayden Daniels, who’s showing promise with Washington, the guys evaluate how these rookies are performing and what we can expect moving forward.
Bidding for the game-used ball has already surpassed $12,000.
Mensah entered the transfer portal on Sunday.
The bill was introduced on the same day the Franklin County Sheriff released body cam footage from the midfield fight after Michigan's win.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman make the case for the Heisman finalists and share their players to watch in the College Football Playoff 1st round matchups.